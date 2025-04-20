Korea–Thailand All–Star Super Match

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The excitement of V-League continued with the All-Star Super Match, where the future of women's volleyball in Korea and Thailand met.



Tomorrow's second match will feature a showdown between teammates Kang So-hwi and Thanacha, highlighting their rivalry.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Over 2,200 spectators, unable to forget the thrilling matches of the V-League, filled the stadium with intense energy.



The volleyball festival, with passionate support from Thai fans, was filled with memorable moments.



Although Korea lost the first two sets, in the third set, Park Eun-seo led with powerful serves, achieving an impressive eight consecutive points.



The serves from next-generation attacker Park Eun-seo repeatedly struck the court, and the attacks from Jeong Yoon-joo and Lee Joo-ah were fierce as well.



However, Thailand's teamwork was formidable.



The final score was a 3 to 1 defeat.



The future of Korean women's volleyball gained valuable experience.



[Park Eun-seo/Korea All-Star Team: "I think the Thai team's structure was a bit better, and their defense and connections were good, so I think we should work on that part a bit more."]



Tomorrow's second match will see both teams' elite members come together, with the rivalry between Kang So-hwi and Thanacha drawing attention.



[Kang So-hwi/Korea All-Star Team: "When we meet on the court tomorrow, I will ignite my competitive spirit."]



[Thanacha/Thailand All-Star Team: "I know what you said. Tomorrow is going to be our time, so let's see tomorrow, how I'm going to play to get her."]



[Thanacha/Thailand Volleyball All-Star Team: "You want to say 'I love you' to me. I know."]



[Kang So-hwi/Korea Volleyball All-Star Team: "So cute! (laughs)"]



[Kang So-hwi & Thanacha: "See you tomorrow!"]



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



