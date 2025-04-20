Lee's overwhelming win in Yeongnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



90.81% of votes won.



It was an overwhelming victory where competition was meaningless.



The winner of the second primary to select the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party was also candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Today (Apr. 20), reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports on the significance and outlook of the primary results.



[Report]



[“Candidate number 1, Lee Jae-myung....”]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung achieved a landslide victory in the Yeongnam regional primary as well.



Winning 90.81% of the votes, he overwhelmingly won both the party members' and delegates' votes.



The cumulative rate of votes won, including the results from the Chungcheong region primary held yesterday (Apr. 19), is 89.56%, further strengthening the so-called 'Lee Jae-myung trend'.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: “This means that party members have high expectations for me, and I feel a great sense of responsibility.”]



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon remained in single digits for two consecutive days.



However, the rankings by region have changed.



Candidate Kim Kyung-soo, who served as the governor of Gyeongnam, surpassed candidate Kim Dong-yeon by winning 5.93% of the votes, and achieved a double-digit percentage of votes in the delegate voting.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: “I believe that the votes reflect the sweat and tears of those who have walked (in Yeongnam).”]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: “I will do my best in the metropolitan area, which has the most party members and delegates...”]



In the earlier candidate presentations, the candidates announced pledges regarding the relocation of public institutions and regional development.



Additionally, candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for betraying Yeongnam, while candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon emphasized their commitment to carrying on the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.



The Democratic Party's primary continues to show a one-sided race in favor of candidate Lee Jae-myung, as expected.



Attention is focused on whether candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon can achieve meaningful results in the remaining primaries in the Honam and metropolitan areas.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



