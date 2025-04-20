PPP's Group B primary debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to the news about the People Power Party's primary debate.



Following Group A yesterday (Apr. 19), Group B's four candidates that you see clashed today (Apr. 20).



The divide was clear with Na Kyung-won, Lee Cheol-woo, and Hong Joon-pyo who opposed the impeachment, while Han Dong-hoon supported it, creating a 3 to 1 dynamic.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



"Emergency martial law is illegal," "a two-hour farce," "the problem is inciting rebellion."



Called the 'death group', there were stark differences in positions among the members of Group B.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I saw emergency martial law as illegal, and I took the lead in stopping it. I thought the people came first."]



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Because candidate Han Dong-hoon incited impeachment for rebellion, it ultimately led to this situation…."]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It was a two-hour farce. Then let's give the president a chance to voluntarily resign…."]



[Lee Cheol-woo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Does candidate Han Dong-hoon have the right to say such things now? The fact that he is running as our party's candidate is itself a mistake…."]



Attacks on one candidate continued, mentioning qualifications and more.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "You need to break free from the traitor frame, but how will you do that?"]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I prevented martial law to not betray the people."]



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "How about you stop being a presidential candidate and dedicate yourself to the party instead?"]



However, there was consensus on the need for constitutional amendments.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "There is 62% support rate for the amendment to shorten this president's term to three years."]



[Lee Cheol-woo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I agree with candidate Han Dong-hoon that we need to amend the constitution within three years."]



Policy pledges also followed.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "If a newlywed couple comes to get married, let's lend them 200 million won at 1% for 20 years."]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We need to persuade the Trump administration to achieve nuclear balance between the North and South."]



[Lee Cheol-woo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We need to consolidate TK (Daegu and Gyeongbuk) and open a regional era with Busan, Yeongnam, Chungcheong, and Jeolla."]



The People Power Party will conduct a 100% public opinion poll for two days starting tomorrow to determine the four candidates advancing to the second round of the primary the day after tomorrow.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!