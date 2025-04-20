Contenders for PPP's final four

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's hear more about the background of the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung's overwhelming victory in the primary and the competition strategies of the People Power Party candidates from our politics reporter Lee Ye-jin.



Reporter Lee, shall we start with the Democratic Party's primary?



As expected, the unchallenged dominance continues, right?



[Reporter]



Yes. There has been belief that Lee Jae-myung is the inevitable presidential candidate.



As expected, he is showing overwhelming gains of votes.



Although the primary in the metropolitan area, where the most party members are, and the general public opinion polls that account for half of the total votes are still pending, evaluations suggest that he has effectively solidified his status as the frontrunner.



[Anchor]



We anticipated Lee Jae-myung's dominance, but isn't it concerning that the vote percentages for candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are too low?



[Reporter]



Yes, the combined vote percentage for the two candidates is only around 10%.



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon aimed for a strong performance in his hometown of Chungcheong on the 19th, but only achieved around 7%.



Today (Apr. 20), he managed to secure only about 3%.



Candidate Kim Kyung-soo, who previously served as the governor of South Gyeongsang, also remained at a vote percentage in the 5% range in the Yeongnam primary, which is his political base.



While both candidates' camps seem to be pinning their hopes on the results of general public opinion polls rather than party members, the general analysis is that it will be difficult to overturn the current trend.



[Anchor]



The People Power Party's public opinion polls will start tomorrow (Apr. 21)?



Four candidates will be selected for the second primary; who do you think they will be?



[Reporter]



Yes, you may have seen various public opinion poll results through the media.



Political circles and the media are predicting candidates Kim Moon-soo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo to make it to the final four.



The focus seems to be on whether Na Kyung-won or Ahn Cheol-soo will join them.



Candidate Na, who has strong support within the party, and candidate Ahn, who emphasizes moderate expansion, are both claiming superiority.



[Anchor]



Who has the advantage?



[Reporter]



The 'anti strategic voting rule' is expected to be a variable. Since Democratic Party supporters are excluded from the polls, the general analysis is that candidate Na will have the advantage. However, votes may be dispersed among other candidates, and the results could change depending on candidate Ahn's moderate appeal.



[Anchor]



Is it true that Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who led the Gwanghwamun rally, is running for office?



[Reporter]



In the People Power Party, the relationship status with former President Yoon is a key issue.



There are candidates like Ahn Cheol-soo and Han Dong-hoon who want to draw a clear line, while candidates like Kim Moon-soo, Na Kyung-won, and Hong Joon-pyo are subtly hoping for the supporters of Yoon or believe that issues like party departure should be decided by former President Yoon.



For a chance of winning, the People Power Party needs to expand its base to include moderates in addition to conservative supporters, but for Pastor Jeon, who led the so-called asphalt-hard right, candidacy could be too much.



There is also immediate tension arising with candidate Ahn telling candidates Kim Moon-soo, Na Kyung-won, and Hong Joon-pyo that if they do not cut ties with Pastor Jeon, they should go to Jeon Kwang-hoon's party, to which candidate Na responded by telling candidate Ahn to leave the party.



