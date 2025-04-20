Han's candidacy still in question

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 20), the focus is not only on the party primaries but also on acting President Han Duck-soo.



When asked about his potential candidacy for the presidential election, he stated, "I have not decided," and added, "No comment."



Although he avoided a direct answer, it is interpreted as leaving the door open.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.



[Report]



Initially, acting President Han Duck-soo had said not to even mention the 'P' of the presidential election.



However, in an interview with foreign media, he left room for speculation once again.



When asked about his candidacy, he said, "I have not decided yet," and was cautious with his words.



When asked if he is considering running, he replied, "No comment."



Previously, it was reported that during a call with U.S. President Trump, he also mentioned that he is "thinking about" running for president.



Acting President Han attended a church service in Seoul, which is often frequented by presidential candidates during Easter, and delivered an Easter message emphasizing unity.



The Democratic Party has expressed opposition to acting President Han's actions.



[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Is he lost in the delusion of taking on the challenge for presidency despite the heavy responsibility of being the acting president?"]



Meanwhile, acting President Han emphasized that the exercise of his powers as acting president is in accordance with the Constitution and laws, stating that there is no difference in the tasks that can be performed by the acting president and the president.



He also mentioned that regarding U.S. tariffs, the government is seeking a solution through negotiations.



In response to reports suggesting that he hinted at the defense cost-sharing agreement with U.S. Forces Korea, the Prime Minister's Office clarified that no negotiation proposals have been made and no reviews have taken place.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



