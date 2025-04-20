News 9

Candidates rush to voters in Daegu

[Anchor]

The candidates who have already completed their debates flocked to Daegu today (Apr. 20th). It seems they are trying to solidify the support of their traditional voter base ahead of the national opinion poll starting tomorrow (Apr. 21).

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung reports.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo visited Daegu for the first time since announcing his candidacy.

Many lawmakers of his campaign also joined him.

Candidate Kim emphasized that he is the only one who can defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung, presenting pledges for regional development.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Together with you, I will surely revive the Republic of Korea's instable security and stagnant economy."]

Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who is focusing on the Daegu and North Gyeongsang regions, also visited Daegu again.

He promised economic development through decentralization and administrative integration through constitutional amendment, as well as expanding transportation infrastructure.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We will significantly transfer the legal and financial authority held by the central government to local governments."]

Candidate Han Dong-hoon, after finishing his group debate, returned to Daegu again in four days.

He met with people at Seomun Market and presented promises for deregulation and the swift promotion of the new Daegu airport.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We will specifically ease regulations to make it a city competitive to Seoul in all industrial and educational aspects."]

Candidate Yang Hyang-ja met Dr. Hamada Shigetaka, a supporter of the Korean semiconductor industry, in Japan, while candidate Yoo Jeong-bok announced constitutional pledges, including a four-year presidential term.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party continued his communication efforts by going to a baseball game in Daegu.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

