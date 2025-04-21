Korea's trade negotiation plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



How should we respond to Trump's strategy of relentlessly increasing pressure, even against allied countries? Let's hear from the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, who is directly involved in the negotiations.



This is Lee Jung-min reporting.



[Report]



South Korea, along with Japan, the UK, and Australia, is one of the top priority negotiation countries as identified by the United States.



The goal is to conclude negotiations with these countries as quickly as possible and with the best possible outcomes, setting a precedent for negotiations with other countries.



This is the reason the U.S. is applying comprehensive pressure, while our government emphasizes the importance of substance over speed.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/Today/KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live: "Rather than hastily concluding negotiations, we have some issues that we need to address, and we will continue to work towards mutually beneficial solutions between the two countries...."]



The focus of the negotiations will be on key export items to the U.S., such as automobiles and semiconductors, and the government has stated it will make every effort to eliminate tariffs.



In response to the U.S. position of bundling defense cost increases with tariffs for a 'one-stop shopping' approach, the trade minister emphasized that trade and security will be addressed separately.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "It is our understanding that the defense cost issue is not included in the negotiation agenda. We will listen to the U.S. side's position, convey it to the relevant authorities, and discuss it...."]



The government's biggest leverage in the negotiations is shipbuilding and energy.



The expansion of U.S. LNG imports and strengthening shipbuilding cooperation are seen as a 'win-win' for both South Korea and the U.S.



However, regarding the Alaska LNG project, which the U.S. is pressuring participation in, the government stated that it is under review from an energy security perspective but emphasized a cautious approach.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "There are many aspects that we cannot grasp just from the plans presented by them, so we will send a local due diligence team to examine the feasibility of this project more closely...."]



The government has indicated that tariff issues will continue throughout President Trump's term and stated it will establish a framework for cooperation in preparation for prolonged negotiations.



This is KBS News, Lee Jung-min.



