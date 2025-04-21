‘2+2’ trade consultation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This week, we will find ourselves in the midst of a tariff war triggered by the United States.



A so-called '2+2' meeting will be held with the finance and trade ministers of both countries.



The government is keeping an eye on the possibility that President Trump may make a surprise appearance at the negotiation table, similar to what happened with Japan.



Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



The format of the trade negotiations to be held this week in Washington, D.C. is called '2+2'.



The heads of finance and trade from both countries will be present.



From Korea, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun will participate, while the U.S. side will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



The date is likely to be the 24th.



The negotiation format was proposed by the United States.



The U.S. seems eager to discuss and resolve not only tariffs but also non-tariff barriers and exchange rate issues all at once.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "The fact that they showed a willingness to negotiate first is somewhat advantageous for us."]



There is also interest in whether President Trump will personally attend the negotiations.



Japan, which held negotiations ahead of us, only learned that Trump would meet with their delegation after they boarded the plane to the U.S.



Upon his appearance at the negotiation table, Trump expressed his trade grievances against Japan.



He overwhelmed the atmosphere by placing a "Make America Great Again" hat on the representative of the opposing country.



Subsequently, U.S. representatives continued to apply pressure by flipping through a trade barrier report that listed non-tariff barriers.



Demands unrelated to trade, such as increasing the burden of security costs for U.S. forces in Japan, were also included.



[Kim Dae-wook/Professor of Economics at Soongsil University: "I think Trump is trying to show that he is solving something by stepping in directly. The situation internally is very difficult right now, with the stock market falling significantly and stagflation being very severe."]



The government has stated that it is preparing for various scenarios, including the possibility of President Trump making a personal appearance.



KBS News, Choi In-young.



