Anti-Trump protests nationwide

It seems that Trump, who is pushing for tariff negotiations, is not completely comfortable either.



We do not want a king; the scale of anti-Trump protests is increasingly spreading.



This is reporter Park Il-jung.



[Report]



[“What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.”]



Protesters gathered in front of the New York Public Library.



The "Hands Off" signs have returned after two weeks.



The people expressed their dissatisfaction with the unilateral actions of the administration, including the deportation of illegal immigrants, the firing of public officials, and budget cuts for veterans.



[Melinda Charles/Protester: “It’s mostly like the executive overreach. Like, we're supposed to have three equal branches of government, and to have the executive branch become so strong..."]



Protests were held in over 700 locations across the U.S., including the capital Washington D.C., Florida, the political hometown of President Trump, Colorado, and Georgia.



This is part of a movement to hold 50 protests in 50 states.



[Protester: “This country is for democracy and for we the people, and we will not stand having a minority come into power and strip us of our freedoms."]



This day marked the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War against the British crown, bringing out the image of President Trump wearing a crown that he had posted on social media.



[Marshall Green/Protester: “That revolution (the Revolutionary War) was against a king. And we don't have a king now, we have a president. But we have a president who called himself a king, who wants to be a king. And we don't want a king."]



As criticisms spill out from former Democratic presidents against President Trump, anti-Trump protests are gradually becoming more organized.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



