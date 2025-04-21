Continued caution of wildfires

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the frequent rains have eased concerns, but until early next month, the risk of wildfires is higher than ever, marking a 'wildfire caution period' that requires attention.



Moreover, due to climate change, the increasing number of hot and dry days is leading to a trend of wildfires occurring year-round.



Kim Min-kyung, a meteorology specialist, reports.



[Report]



The wildfires in the Yeongnam region have caused massive damage.



The areas ravaged by the flames have seen spring rain about every three to four days this month.



However, we must not let our guard down until the wildfire caution period ends mid-next month.



This is because hot and dry weather can arrive at any time, increasing the risk of wildfires.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor, National Institute of Forest Science Wildfire Research Division: "When it dries out completely, not only does the probability of ignition increase, but the risk of spread also rises, making it more likely for large wildfires to occur at any time."]



In fact, over the past 40 years, the average temperature nationwide has risen by 0.9 degrees, and relative humidity has dropped by about 4%, leading to an increase in dry days.



The period after the wildfire caution period is also problematic.



Typically, during the summer, trees retain moisture, which reduces the spread of wildfires, but in the case of the 2022 Miryang wildfire, the intensity of the fire did not diminish even until early June.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor, National Institute of Forest Science Wildfire Research Division: "Even in summer, if a dry heat wave occurs, the dryness of the wood in the forest accelerates, increasing the probability of wildfires occurring at any time."]



Recent trends in wildfires show that wildfires frequently occur after the 'spring wildfire caution period.'



The same goes for after the 'autumn caution period'. Unlike in the past when wildfires were concentrated during the caution periods, wildfires now persist throughout the year, except for the months of the rainy season.



The 'wildfire caution period' is aligned with the operation period of firefighting personnel and rented helicopters, and there are calls for flexible operations that match the changing patterns of wildfires.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



