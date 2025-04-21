News 9

Yoon's 2nd trial open to press

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Apr. 21), the appearance of former President Yoon Suk Yeol sitting in the defendant's seat will be open to the public.

The criminal trial regarding former President Yoon's charges of insurrection will resume.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon will outline the key issues of the trial, including what counterarguments will be presented against the testimonies of field commanders who claimed they received orders to arrest lawmakers.

[Report]

During the first formal trial on the 14th, the appearance of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in court was not disclosed.

This was due to the late submission of filming requests from media outlets, which made it impossible to confirm the defendant's consent.

It is expected that former President Yoon's appearance will be made public in the media during the second formal trial scheduled for tomorrow.

Although former President Yoon's side expressed a request to 'deny filming', the court has granted permission for internal filming in consideration of the public's right to know.

This court filming is only allowed until the trial begins.

Live broadcasting has also been prohibited.

Former President Yoon is expected to travel to the courthouse in a security vehicle from his residence in Seocho-dong, as he did last time.

The court has again allowed entry through the underground parking lot, so it seems he will avoid encountering the press on his way to the courtroom.

In tomorrow's trial, the defense cross-examination of military commanders present during the martial law, previously questioned by the prosecution, is scheduled to take place.

The main subject will likely revolve around the consistent testimonies from the impeachment trial and the previous trial, stating that they received orders from their superiors to 'drag out the lawmakers'.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13, 8th hearing: "So, did the wording (expression) exactly say 'enter the main office, drag out the lawmakers'?"]

[Cho Seong-hyeon/Commander of the 1st Guard Brigade of the Capital Defense Command/Feb. 13, 8th hearing: "Yes. Enter inside and drag out the lawmakers."]

Former President Yoon, who led his own argument for 93 minutes in the last trial, is expected to actively refute again this time.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

