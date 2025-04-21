News 9

Challenges for visually impaired

[Anchor]

Guide dogs are like soulmates for visually impaired individuals.

While guide dogs serve as the eyes and feet of their owners, there are functions they cannot serve.

In the digital age, mobile banking has become a part of daily life, and reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has covered this issue.

[Report]

Mobile banking has become part of daily life for non-disabled individuals.

However, there are no apps specifically designed for the visually impaired.

[Kim Hoon/Visually Impaired: "Due to the lack of app accessibility, most of us still use telebanking."]

To use telebanking, a one-time password generator, or OTP, is essential.

There is a dedicated OTP for the disabled, but its performance is significantly lacking.

["The authentication number is 0974."]

[Kang Chang-sik/Visually Impaired/July 2022/KBS 'Family of Love': "There is no volume control, nor speed control."]

A new version of the OTP with improved volume and battery function has been released after 12 years.

["6487."]

[Kim Hoon/Visually Impaired: "With the addition of a volume control button, it has really improved."]

Discrimination remains in stock trading.

Visually impaired individuals are forced to trade over the phone, and 4 out of 10 securities firms charge higher fees for phone trading compared to mobile trading.

There is a discount system for insurance for the disabled, but it is largely ineffective.

After enrolling in an insurance coverage plan, if one applies for a conversion to a disability plan, 3% of the insurance premium is refunded as a tax deduction.

This system started in 2019, but there has been a lack of promotion and there are no statistics on usage rates.

[Kim Hong-yeop/Visually Impaired: "(The disability insurance conversion system has been mentioned?) Honestly, today is the first time I've heard of it."]

Individuals with developmental disabilities are also vulnerable to financial crimes like voice phishing.

If one applies for a non-face-to-face account safety block in their banking app, it can prevent the opening of a non-face-to-face account without their knowledge.

The problem is that there is no promotion specifically for the disabled.

[Jeon Ji-hye/Professor of Social Welfare at Incheon University: "It is true that there are difficulties for disabled individuals to access these services. Even the staff members are often not well-informed."]

Standard guidelines for financial product contracts in braille or audio format have now been established, but there is still a long way to go before they are widely distributed.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.

