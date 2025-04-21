Safety facilities lack accessibility

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A wheelchair wheel is stuck in a sewer manhole cover, unable to move at all.



What about people with disabilities who face invisible barriers like this every day? How would they fare in a disaster situation like a fire?



This is the question raised on the occasion of National Day of Persons with Disabilities today (Apr. 20).



K's reporter Choi Hye-rim is on the scene.



[Report]



'Civil Defense Emergency Evacuation Facilities' that will be used in emergency situations such as a war.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has designated and manages over 17,000 locations nationwide, some of which are marked as 'accessible for those with mobility challenges'.



We went to see what the actual situation is like.



This is an underground parking lot designated as an emergency evacuation facility.



It is said to be accessible for those with mobility challenges, but the steep slope makes it daunting to go down alone.



At the entrance of the parking lot, there is a sewer that catches the wheelchair wheel...



The steep slope makes it difficult to navigate the wheelchair, even for an adult man.



["Oh no!"]



They have designated it as an accessible facility without properly inspecting the evacuation facility on-site.



Is the situation better at other evacuation facilities?



We also visited other facilities, but could not find any wheelchair lifts or guiding blocks.



[Apartment official of 'designated emergency evacuation facility'/voice altered: "There are no facilities, like lifts, for people with disabilities."]



We also checked some rapidly increasing high-rise buildings.



For buildings over 50 stories, it is a principle to establish a 'refuge safety zone' at a mid-point level, allowing for escape to the ground in one go.



[Ko Young-seop/Team Leader of Fire and Disaster Prevention, Lotte Engineering: "Emergency elevators are equipped for vulnerable individuals to evacuate first, and there are masks, portable emergency lights, etc., so they can wait here."]



However, when we visited other high-rise buildings, the design may comply with regulations, but it is actually difficult for a person in a wheelchair to access.



["I can't push with one hand."]



[Choi Gyu-chul/Director of the National Safety and Environment Agency: "This refuge safety zone is not evaluated as a safe zone for people with disabilities. It was not created for vulnerable individuals in disasters."]



In the most critical moments, if disaster evacuation facilities are meant to save lives, shouldn't they be more considerate of people with disabilities than other facilities?



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



