News 9

Safety facilities lack accessibility

입력 2025.04.21 (01:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A wheelchair wheel is stuck in a sewer manhole cover, unable to move at all.

What about people with disabilities who face invisible barriers like this every day? How would they fare in a disaster situation like a fire?

This is the question raised on the occasion of National Day of Persons with Disabilities today (Apr. 20).

K's reporter Choi Hye-rim is on the scene.

[Report]

'Civil Defense Emergency Evacuation Facilities' that will be used in emergency situations such as a war.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has designated and manages over 17,000 locations nationwide, some of which are marked as 'accessible for those with mobility challenges'.

We went to see what the actual situation is like.

This is an underground parking lot designated as an emergency evacuation facility.

It is said to be accessible for those with mobility challenges, but the steep slope makes it daunting to go down alone.

At the entrance of the parking lot, there is a sewer that catches the wheelchair wheel...

The steep slope makes it difficult to navigate the wheelchair, even for an adult man.

["Oh no!"]

They have designated it as an accessible facility without properly inspecting the evacuation facility on-site.

Is the situation better at other evacuation facilities?

We also visited other facilities, but could not find any wheelchair lifts or guiding blocks.

[Apartment official of 'designated emergency evacuation facility'/voice altered: "There are no facilities, like lifts, for people with disabilities."]

We also checked some rapidly increasing high-rise buildings.

For buildings over 50 stories, it is a principle to establish a 'refuge safety zone' at a mid-point level, allowing for escape to the ground in one go.

[Ko Young-seop/Team Leader of Fire and Disaster Prevention, Lotte Engineering: "Emergency elevators are equipped for vulnerable individuals to evacuate first, and there are masks, portable emergency lights, etc., so they can wait here."]

However, when we visited other high-rise buildings, the design may comply with regulations, but it is actually difficult for a person in a wheelchair to access.

["I can't push with one hand."]

[Choi Gyu-chul/Director of the National Safety and Environment Agency: "This refuge safety zone is not evaluated as a safe zone for people with disabilities. It was not created for vulnerable individuals in disasters."]

In the most critical moments, if disaster evacuation facilities are meant to save lives, shouldn't they be more considerate of people with disabilities than other facilities?

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Safety facilities lack accessibility
    • 입력 2025-04-21 01:58:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

A wheelchair wheel is stuck in a sewer manhole cover, unable to move at all.

What about people with disabilities who face invisible barriers like this every day? How would they fare in a disaster situation like a fire?

This is the question raised on the occasion of National Day of Persons with Disabilities today (Apr. 20).

K's reporter Choi Hye-rim is on the scene.

[Report]

'Civil Defense Emergency Evacuation Facilities' that will be used in emergency situations such as a war.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has designated and manages over 17,000 locations nationwide, some of which are marked as 'accessible for those with mobility challenges'.

We went to see what the actual situation is like.

This is an underground parking lot designated as an emergency evacuation facility.

It is said to be accessible for those with mobility challenges, but the steep slope makes it daunting to go down alone.

At the entrance of the parking lot, there is a sewer that catches the wheelchair wheel...

The steep slope makes it difficult to navigate the wheelchair, even for an adult man.

["Oh no!"]

They have designated it as an accessible facility without properly inspecting the evacuation facility on-site.

Is the situation better at other evacuation facilities?

We also visited other facilities, but could not find any wheelchair lifts or guiding blocks.

[Apartment official of 'designated emergency evacuation facility'/voice altered: "There are no facilities, like lifts, for people with disabilities."]

We also checked some rapidly increasing high-rise buildings.

For buildings over 50 stories, it is a principle to establish a 'refuge safety zone' at a mid-point level, allowing for escape to the ground in one go.

[Ko Young-seop/Team Leader of Fire and Disaster Prevention, Lotte Engineering: "Emergency elevators are equipped for vulnerable individuals to evacuate first, and there are masks, portable emergency lights, etc., so they can wait here."]

However, when we visited other high-rise buildings, the design may comply with regulations, but it is actually difficult for a person in a wheelchair to access.

["I can't push with one hand."]

[Choi Gyu-chul/Director of the National Safety and Environment Agency: "This refuge safety zone is not evaluated as a safe zone for people with disabilities. It was not created for vulnerable individuals in disasters."]

In the most critical moments, if disaster evacuation facilities are meant to save lives, shouldn't they be more considerate of people with disabilities than other facilities?

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 영남에서도 90% 넘기며 압승…<br>‘대세론’ 굳히기

이재명, 영남에서도 90% 넘기며 압승…‘대세론’ 굳히기
국민의힘, 이틀째 경선 토론 …‘계엄’·‘탄핵’ 놓고 날선 공방

국민의힘, 이틀째 경선 토론 …‘계엄’·‘탄핵’ 놓고 날선 공방
여론조사 앞두고 앞다퉈 대구 <br>방문…‘보수 표심’ 호소

여론조사 앞두고 앞다퉈 대구 방문…‘보수 표심’ 호소
한 대행, 대선 출마 질문에 <br>“노코멘트…아직 결정 안해”

한 대행, 대선 출마 질문에 “노코멘트…아직 결정 안해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.