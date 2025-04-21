News 9

44 habitual extortionists arrested

입력 2025.04.21 (01:58)

[Anchor]

What is the scene of this secret transaction?

Habitual extortionists who have extorted money from adult game rooms for years have been caught by the police.

The 'bribery log' written by the victimized business owners was a crucial clue.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee reports.

[Report]

At the entrance of the game room, a man hands over cash.

A moment later, another person comes and takes the cash.

They are extorting money from the game room owners.

[Shin Jae-moon/Team Leader of the Criminal Mobile Unit 4, Seoul Police Agency: "From the perspective of the business owners, if they report it, customers may leave the game room or hesitate to come, which could cause significant disruption to their business, so they seem to have been vulnerable to the crime."]

The police secured account records from the victimized business owners and tracked down the extortionists who used nicknames like 'Hammer' and 'Axe.'

They subsequently arrested 44 individuals on charges of habitual extortion, and among them, two habitual offenders were detained.

It was investigated that from August 2018, for bout six years, they extorted over 100 million won from game room owners in Seoul by provoking disputes or causing disturbances.

The road has caved in.

Around 7:30 AM today (Apr. 20), a ground subsidence occurred on a road in Seo-gu, Daejeon, measuring 1.2 meters in length and 1.5 meters in depth.

As a result of this incident, the front wheels of a 5-ton truck passing by fell into the hole, but no one was injured.

The police and Seo-gu Office in Daejeon are controlling the scene and plan to complete the restoration work by tomorrow morning.

Around 10:30 AM today, a fire broke out in an urban-type housing unit in Jochiwon-eup, Sejong City, and was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

A resident in their 60s was seriously injured, and about 20 residents were evacuated urgently.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

