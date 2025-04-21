Large-scale doctors' rally

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although the increase in medical school admissions has been scrapped, the voices from the medical community are becoming even more resolute.



Today (Apr. 20), a large-scale rally was held to increase pressure on the government, and reporter Kang Pu-reun has gathered the claims and demands made during the event.



[Report]



An estimated 25,000 people gathered for the national doctors' rally.



Residents and medical students, who are key players in the conflict between the government and the medical community, also attended in large numbers.



This is the first large-scale rally organized by the Korean Medical Association since the scrapping of the medical school admission increase policy.



Doctors and medical students raised their voices demanding a complete re-examination of the government's medical reform policies, including the 'essential healthcare policy package.'



[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "The medical fee system is still abnormal, and the government is only blaming doctors. We know that reality too well, so we cannot stop this fight."]



In particular, although the number of medical school admissions for next year has been frozen at the pre-increase level, there are claims that the future remains uncertain.



[Lee Seon-woo/Chairman of the Medical School and Medical Graduate School Student Association: "(The government) has stated that it will adjust the admission numbers for the 2026 academic year to the existing level, but from 2027, they will increase it through the Medical Workforce Supply and Demand Forecast Committee...."]



Doctors and medical students argued that the government should acknowledge its mistakes and apologize.



They also demanded accountability from responsible officials, including the Vice Minister of Health and Welfare.



In particular, they continued to pressure the political arena, stating that in this upcoming election, leaders who work with experts should be chosen.



[Jo Yoon-jung/President of the National Association of Medical School Professors: "Do not brainwash candidates into thinking that hitting doctors will raise their approval ratings. Hitting doctors will make the nation sick."]



There were also calls for the public to understand the reasons why doctors have been fighting for over a year.



Some attendees claimed that the greatest victims of the medical reforms driven by the arrogance of 'humanities and social sciences' are the doctors themselves.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!