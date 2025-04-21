Hopeful joint victory at PGA Tour

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Si-woo has risen to the sole lead in the third round of the PGA Tour RBC Heritage.



LPGA Tour's Yoon Ina is also chasing the lead, just two strokes behind, aiming for a joint victory for both men and women tomorrow.



On the 12th hole, Kim Si-woo's iron shot grazed the hole cup and landed close to the pin.



After shooting 7 under par in the second round, Kim Si-woo reduced his score by 5 strokes in the third round, taking the sole lead.



With a one-stroke lead, Kim Si-woo is aiming for his fifth career victory tomorrow.



LPGA Tour's Yoon Ina also made an impressive performance with precise iron shots and putting, scoring 8 under par.



She jumped from a tie for 29th to a solo 4th place, increasing anticipation for a joint victory tomorrow.



Meanwhile, in domestic women's golf, long hitter Bang Shin-sil achieved her third career victory with a comeback win, and in the KPGA Tour opening event, Kim Baek-jun celebrated his first career victory.



