Lee Chang-wook's “Pole to Win”
입력 2025.04.21 (02:27)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In the opening round of the Superrace Championship, the largest automobile racing event in the country, Lee Chang-wook claimed the top spot in the 6000 class after a refreshing solo performance.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
A large crowd gathered for the motorsport festival that kicked off in the sunny spring weather.
Fans sitting on mats on the grass shared the excitement of the thrilling race.
[Commentary: "It begins. The race has started."]
The 6000 class, where top drivers compete, was filled with intense competition and excitement.
[Commentary: "Two cars collide. The vehicles have stopped."]
Pit stops for tire changes and refueling provided a unique spectacle.
As second-place drivers Noh Dong-ki and Jang Hyun-jin raced closely, Lee Chang-wook, starting from pole position, was the first to cross the finish line, savoring the joy of victory.
[Commentary: "Lee Chang-wook announces a brilliant comeback with a 'Pole to Win' (starting from pole position and winning)."]
[Lee Chang-wook/Kumho SLM: "I am very happy to win at the opening round. With more spectators and a very competitive lineup, it felt like a race that made me a bit more nervous."]
The Superrace, which has reignited fans' racing instincts from the very first round, will continue its grand journey for the next seven months.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
In the opening round of the Superrace Championship, the largest automobile racing event in the country, Lee Chang-wook claimed the top spot in the 6000 class after a refreshing solo performance.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
A large crowd gathered for the motorsport festival that kicked off in the sunny spring weather.
Fans sitting on mats on the grass shared the excitement of the thrilling race.
[Commentary: "It begins. The race has started."]
The 6000 class, where top drivers compete, was filled with intense competition and excitement.
[Commentary: "Two cars collide. The vehicles have stopped."]
Pit stops for tire changes and refueling provided a unique spectacle.
As second-place drivers Noh Dong-ki and Jang Hyun-jin raced closely, Lee Chang-wook, starting from pole position, was the first to cross the finish line, savoring the joy of victory.
[Commentary: "Lee Chang-wook announces a brilliant comeback with a 'Pole to Win' (starting from pole position and winning)."]
[Lee Chang-wook/Kumho SLM: "I am very happy to win at the opening round. With more spectators and a very competitive lineup, it felt like a race that made me a bit more nervous."]
The Superrace, which has reignited fans' racing instincts from the very first round, will continue its grand journey for the next seven months.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Chang-wook's “Pole to Win”
-
- 입력 2025-04-21 02:27:15
[Anchor]
In the opening round of the Superrace Championship, the largest automobile racing event in the country, Lee Chang-wook claimed the top spot in the 6000 class after a refreshing solo performance.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
A large crowd gathered for the motorsport festival that kicked off in the sunny spring weather.
Fans sitting on mats on the grass shared the excitement of the thrilling race.
[Commentary: "It begins. The race has started."]
The 6000 class, where top drivers compete, was filled with intense competition and excitement.
[Commentary: "Two cars collide. The vehicles have stopped."]
Pit stops for tire changes and refueling provided a unique spectacle.
As second-place drivers Noh Dong-ki and Jang Hyun-jin raced closely, Lee Chang-wook, starting from pole position, was the first to cross the finish line, savoring the joy of victory.
[Commentary: "Lee Chang-wook announces a brilliant comeback with a 'Pole to Win' (starting from pole position and winning)."]
[Lee Chang-wook/Kumho SLM: "I am very happy to win at the opening round. With more spectators and a very competitive lineup, it felt like a race that made me a bit more nervous."]
The Superrace, which has reignited fans' racing instincts from the very first round, will continue its grand journey for the next seven months.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
In the opening round of the Superrace Championship, the largest automobile racing event in the country, Lee Chang-wook claimed the top spot in the 6000 class after a refreshing solo performance.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
A large crowd gathered for the motorsport festival that kicked off in the sunny spring weather.
Fans sitting on mats on the grass shared the excitement of the thrilling race.
[Commentary: "It begins. The race has started."]
The 6000 class, where top drivers compete, was filled with intense competition and excitement.
[Commentary: "Two cars collide. The vehicles have stopped."]
Pit stops for tire changes and refueling provided a unique spectacle.
As second-place drivers Noh Dong-ki and Jang Hyun-jin raced closely, Lee Chang-wook, starting from pole position, was the first to cross the finish line, savoring the joy of victory.
[Commentary: "Lee Chang-wook announces a brilliant comeback with a 'Pole to Win' (starting from pole position and winning)."]
[Lee Chang-wook/Kumho SLM: "I am very happy to win at the opening round. With more spectators and a very competitive lineup, it felt like a race that made me a bit more nervous."]
The Superrace, which has reignited fans' racing instincts from the very first round, will continue its grand journey for the next seven months.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.