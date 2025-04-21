News 9

Lee Chang-wook's “Pole to Win”

[Anchor]

In the opening round of the Superrace Championship, the largest automobile racing event in the country, Lee Chang-wook claimed the top spot in the 6000 class after a refreshing solo performance.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

A large crowd gathered for the motorsport festival that kicked off in the sunny spring weather.

Fans sitting on mats on the grass shared the excitement of the thrilling race.

[Commentary: "It begins. The race has started."]

The 6000 class, where top drivers compete, was filled with intense competition and excitement.

[Commentary: "Two cars collide. The vehicles have stopped."]

Pit stops for tire changes and refueling provided a unique spectacle.

As second-place drivers Noh Dong-ki and Jang Hyun-jin raced closely, Lee Chang-wook, starting from pole position, was the first to cross the finish line, savoring the joy of victory.

[Commentary: "Lee Chang-wook announces a brilliant comeback with a 'Pole to Win' (starting from pole position and winning)."]

[Lee Chang-wook/Kumho SLM: "I am very happy to win at the opening round. With more spectators and a very competitive lineup, it felt like a race that made me a bit more nervous."]

The Superrace, which has reignited fans' racing instincts from the very first round, will continue its grand journey for the next seven months.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

