All–Star Super Match: battle of pride

In the second match of the Korea-Thailand volleyball All-Star Super Match, which has returned after six years, a fierce battle of pride unfolded with a deuce in the fourth set.



Thanacha, who plays for the Korea Expressway Corporation, scores with a powerful serve.



Not to be outdone, her teammate Kang So-hwi scores with a straight attack that goes past Thanacha.



After scoring, setter Kim Da-eun fired up the atmosphere with various celebrations, and libero Yoo Seo-yeon's fantastic dig also drew gasps from the audience.



After a fierce battle of pride, with as many as six deuces in the fourth set, the Thailand All-Star team defeated the Korea All-Star team 3 to 1.



