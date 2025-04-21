All–Star Super Match: battle of pride
In the second match of the Korea-Thailand volleyball All-Star Super Match, which has returned after six years, a fierce battle of pride unfolded with a deuce in the fourth set.
Thanacha, who plays for the Korea Expressway Corporation, scores with a powerful serve.
Not to be outdone, her teammate Kang So-hwi scores with a straight attack that goes past Thanacha.
After scoring, setter Kim Da-eun fired up the atmosphere with various celebrations, and libero Yoo Seo-yeon's fantastic dig also drew gasps from the audience.
After a fierce battle of pride, with as many as six deuces in the fourth set, the Thailand All-Star team defeated the Korea All-Star team 3 to 1.
