Jeonbuk's goal fest against Daegu

[Anchor]



In the K League, Jeonbuk Hyundai put on a thrilling goal fest against Daegu.



Jeonbuk announced the revival of their aggressive attacking style, known as "Dak-gong," and jumped to third place in the league.



This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



From the start of the match, Jeonbuk Hyundai relentlessly shook Daegu's left and right flanks.



Just four minutes in, Jeon Jin-woo broke into the space behind and found the back of the net for Daegu.



In the 17th minute, Jeonbuk continued to press hard like a wave, and Compaño scored his third consecutive goal.



With a 2-0 lead, Jeonbuk did not stop their attack, signaling the revival of their aggressive style.



This time, Song Min-kyu quickly broke through and assisted Compaño's goal.



However, the goal was canceled due to an offside ruling from VAR.



After a brief moment of disappointment, Jeonbuk's momentum surged, and in the 38th minute, Jeon Jin-woo completed a multi-goal performance.



In the second half, they conceded one goal but won the match 3-1 in a spectacular goal fest, quickly rising to third place in the league.



Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo and Compaño are tied for second place in scoring with five goals each, following Daejeon's Joo Min-kyu.



Jeju, led by consecutive goals from Kim Jun-ha and Nam Tae-hee, achieved a 2-0 victory over Pohang.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



