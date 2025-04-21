News 9

Jeonbuk's goal fest against Daegu

[Anchor]

In the K League, Jeonbuk Hyundai put on a thrilling goal fest against Daegu.

Jeonbuk announced the revival of their aggressive attacking style, known as "Dak-gong," and jumped to third place in the league.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

From the start of the match, Jeonbuk Hyundai relentlessly shook Daegu's left and right flanks.

Just four minutes in, Jeon Jin-woo broke into the space behind and found the back of the net for Daegu.

In the 17th minute, Jeonbuk continued to press hard like a wave, and Compaño scored his third consecutive goal.

With a 2-0 lead, Jeonbuk did not stop their attack, signaling the revival of their aggressive style.

This time, Song Min-kyu quickly broke through and assisted Compaño's goal.

However, the goal was canceled due to an offside ruling from VAR.

After a brief moment of disappointment, Jeonbuk's momentum surged, and in the 38th minute, Jeon Jin-woo completed a multi-goal performance.

In the second half, they conceded one goal but won the match 3-1 in a spectacular goal fest, quickly rising to third place in the league.

Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo and Compaño are tied for second place in scoring with five goals each, following Daejeon's Joo Min-kyu.

Jeju, led by consecutive goals from Kim Jun-ha and Nam Tae-hee, achieved a 2-0 victory over Pohang.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

