Jeonbuk's goal fest against Daegu
입력 2025.04.21 (02:27)
[Anchor]
In the K League, Jeonbuk Hyundai put on a thrilling goal fest against Daegu.
Jeonbuk announced the revival of their aggressive attacking style, known as "Dak-gong," and jumped to third place in the league.
This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
From the start of the match, Jeonbuk Hyundai relentlessly shook Daegu's left and right flanks.
Just four minutes in, Jeon Jin-woo broke into the space behind and found the back of the net for Daegu.
In the 17th minute, Jeonbuk continued to press hard like a wave, and Compaño scored his third consecutive goal.
With a 2-0 lead, Jeonbuk did not stop their attack, signaling the revival of their aggressive style.
This time, Song Min-kyu quickly broke through and assisted Compaño's goal.
However, the goal was canceled due to an offside ruling from VAR.
After a brief moment of disappointment, Jeonbuk's momentum surged, and in the 38th minute, Jeon Jin-woo completed a multi-goal performance.
In the second half, they conceded one goal but won the match 3-1 in a spectacular goal fest, quickly rising to third place in the league.
Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo and Compaño are tied for second place in scoring with five goals each, following Daejeon's Joo Min-kyu.
Jeju, led by consecutive goals from Kim Jun-ha and Nam Tae-hee, achieved a 2-0 victory over Pohang.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈 기자
