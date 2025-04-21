Noh Si-hwan's 100th home run
[Anchor]
Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan has completed his 100th home run in the professional baseball league.
Hanwha has maintained its sole second place position with a seven-game winning streak.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Six years ago, Noh Si-hwan, with his youthful face, hit his first home run in his professional debut and couldn't hide his smile.
[Commentary: "The young eagle of the Hanwha Eagles hits a home run at Sajik Stadium!"]
Announcing the birth of a slugger, Noh Si-hwan hit his 100th home run after 711 games.
He perfectly timed a curveball from Lee Yong-chan, hitting his third consecutive home run, tying for the lead in home runs with KIA's Wisdom.
[Commentary: "The moment Noh Si-hwan's dream became a reality, it becomes a part of Eagles' history!"]
Hanwha lineup, opening with Noh Si-hwan's eighth home run of the season, was ignited by Moon Hyun-bin, who celebrated his birthday.
He celebrated with four RBIs, hitting two timely two-run hits in two bases-loaded opportunities.
Starting pitcher Ponce allowed only one hit over seven innings, striking out 13 batters, contributing to Hanwha's seven-game winning streak.
[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "I wasn't really conscious of the 100th home run, but I was happy to receive a lot of congratulations from those around me and that I achieved it quickly without hitting a jinx."]
KT's starting pitcher Ko Young-pyo faced Kiwoom, throwing 100 pitches over nine innings, allowing only three hits and no runs, achieving his third career no-walk shutout.
This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
