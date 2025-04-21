News 9

Noh Si-hwan's 100th home run

입력 2025.04.21 (02:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan has completed his 100th home run in the professional baseball league.

Hanwha has maintained its sole second place position with a seven-game winning streak.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Six years ago, Noh Si-hwan, with his youthful face, hit his first home run in his professional debut and couldn't hide his smile.

[Commentary: "The young eagle of the Hanwha Eagles hits a home run at Sajik Stadium!"]

Announcing the birth of a slugger, Noh Si-hwan hit his 100th home run after 711 games.

He perfectly timed a curveball from Lee Yong-chan, hitting his third consecutive home run, tying for the lead in home runs with KIA's Wisdom.

[Commentary: "The moment Noh Si-hwan's dream became a reality, it becomes a part of Eagles' history!"]

Hanwha lineup, opening with Noh Si-hwan's eighth home run of the season, was ignited by Moon Hyun-bin, who celebrated his birthday.

He celebrated with four RBIs, hitting two timely two-run hits in two bases-loaded opportunities.

Starting pitcher Ponce allowed only one hit over seven innings, striking out 13 batters, contributing to Hanwha's seven-game winning streak.

[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "I wasn't really conscious of the 100th home run, but I was happy to receive a lot of congratulations from those around me and that I achieved it quickly without hitting a jinx."]

KT's starting pitcher Ko Young-pyo faced Kiwoom, throwing 100 pitches over nine innings, allowing only three hits and no runs, achieving his third career no-walk shutout.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Noh Si-hwan's 100th home run
    • 입력 2025-04-21 02:27:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan has completed his 100th home run in the professional baseball league.

Hanwha has maintained its sole second place position with a seven-game winning streak.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Six years ago, Noh Si-hwan, with his youthful face, hit his first home run in his professional debut and couldn't hide his smile.

[Commentary: "The young eagle of the Hanwha Eagles hits a home run at Sajik Stadium!"]

Announcing the birth of a slugger, Noh Si-hwan hit his 100th home run after 711 games.

He perfectly timed a curveball from Lee Yong-chan, hitting his third consecutive home run, tying for the lead in home runs with KIA's Wisdom.

[Commentary: "The moment Noh Si-hwan's dream became a reality, it becomes a part of Eagles' history!"]

Hanwha lineup, opening with Noh Si-hwan's eighth home run of the season, was ignited by Moon Hyun-bin, who celebrated his birthday.

He celebrated with four RBIs, hitting two timely two-run hits in two bases-loaded opportunities.

Starting pitcher Ponce allowed only one hit over seven innings, striking out 13 batters, contributing to Hanwha's seven-game winning streak.

[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "I wasn't really conscious of the 100th home run, but I was happy to receive a lot of congratulations from those around me and that I achieved it quickly without hitting a jinx."]

KT's starting pitcher Ko Young-pyo faced Kiwoom, throwing 100 pitches over nine innings, allowing only three hits and no runs, achieving his third career no-walk shutout.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 영남에서도 90% 넘기며 압승…<br>‘대세론’ 굳히기

이재명, 영남에서도 90% 넘기며 압승…‘대세론’ 굳히기
국민의힘, 이틀째 경선 토론 …‘계엄’·‘탄핵’ 놓고 날선 공방

국민의힘, 이틀째 경선 토론 …‘계엄’·‘탄핵’ 놓고 날선 공방
여론조사 앞두고 앞다퉈 대구 <br>방문…‘보수 표심’ 호소

여론조사 앞두고 앞다퉈 대구 방문…‘보수 표심’ 호소
한 대행, 대선 출마 질문에 <br>“노코멘트…아직 결정 안해”

한 대행, 대선 출마 질문에 “노코멘트…아직 결정 안해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.