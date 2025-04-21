Putin's “Easter ceasefire”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russian President Putin, who is at war with Ukraine, unexpectedly declared a ceasefire.



He called for a halt to the war for exactly 30 hours in observance of Easter.



This decision came just one day after U.S. President Trump warned that he might withdraw from peace negotiations.



Lee Hwa-jin reports on the background and repercussions of this sudden ceasefire declaration.



[Report]



President Putin's ceasefire declaration was unilateral and unexpected.



Without detailed explanation, he stated that hostilities would be suspended for 30 hours until Sunday night, Easter, citing "humanitarian considerations."



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "I expect that the Ukrainian side will follow our example."]



Russia's ceasefire declaration came just one day after a warning from the United States.



Despite agreeing in principle to a partial ceasefire mediated by the U.S., Russia failed to implement it, prompting President Trump to send a warning that he might withdraw from peace negotiations.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say you're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people, and we're going to just take a pass."]



Putin's ceasefire declaration is interpreted as an attempt to prevent the U.S. from withdrawing while simultaneously sending a message that he desires peace.



Ukraine stated, "If Russia keeps its promises, we will respect that."



Additionally, they proposed that the ceasefire should not be limited to 30 hours but extended beyond Easter.



However, despite the ceasefire declaration, the sounds of gunfire on the front lines did not cease.



Ukrainian President Zelensky reported, "Until Easter morning, Russia launched 59 shelling attacks at the front line and attempted five assaults."



Conversely, Russian state news agency TASS reported that Ukrainian forces attacked the Donetsk region.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris for KBS News.



