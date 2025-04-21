News Today

[News Today] Lee Jae-myung dominates DP primaries

입력 2025.04.21 (15:48) 수정 2025.04.21 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung swept the Chungcheong and Yeongnam region primaries that were held over the weekend. He recorded nearly 90 percent of the accumulated votes across the two contests, further solidifying his status as the party's frontrunner.

[REPORT]
Former Democratic Party chair and now presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung enjoyed a landslide victory in a party primary in the Yeongnam region.

He won a staggering 90.81% of the votes, dominating dues-paying member polls.

Combined with the results of the party primary in the Chungcheong region on Saturday, he has gained 89.56% of the accumulated votes, further solidifying his position as the DP's frontrunner.

Lee Jae-myung / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
This means that party members have high expectations for me. I feel greatly responsible.

Two other candidates, Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon, received votes only in single digits for two straight days.

However, the rankings by region differed.

Former Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyung-soo defeated Kim Dong-yeon by winning 5.93% of the votes and a two-digit voting rate in the delegate poll.

Kim Kyoung-soo / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
The votes are soaked with the sweat and tears of the Yeongnam people.

Kim Dong-yeon / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
I will do my best in the capital region that has the most number of party members and delegates.

Earlier, the candidates spoke about their political views. Lee criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for betraying the Yeongnam region. Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon stressed they will carry on the spirit of the late former president Roh Moo-hyun.

As expected, Lee continues to dominate the DP primaries.

It remains to be seen if the other two candidates can produce meaningful outcomes in the remaining primaries in the Honam region and the Seoul metropolitan area.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Lee Jae-myung dominates DP primaries
    • 입력 2025-04-21 15:48:55
    • 수정2025-04-21 15:50:23
    News Today

[LEAD]
Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung swept the Chungcheong and Yeongnam region primaries that were held over the weekend. He recorded nearly 90 percent of the accumulated votes across the two contests, further solidifying his status as the party's frontrunner.

[REPORT]
Former Democratic Party chair and now presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung enjoyed a landslide victory in a party primary in the Yeongnam region.

He won a staggering 90.81% of the votes, dominating dues-paying member polls.

Combined with the results of the party primary in the Chungcheong region on Saturday, he has gained 89.56% of the accumulated votes, further solidifying his position as the DP's frontrunner.

Lee Jae-myung / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
This means that party members have high expectations for me. I feel greatly responsible.

Two other candidates, Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon, received votes only in single digits for two straight days.

However, the rankings by region differed.

Former Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyung-soo defeated Kim Dong-yeon by winning 5.93% of the votes and a two-digit voting rate in the delegate poll.

Kim Kyoung-soo / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
The votes are soaked with the sweat and tears of the Yeongnam people.

Kim Dong-yeon / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
I will do my best in the capital region that has the most number of party members and delegates.

Earlier, the candidates spoke about their political views. Lee criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for betraying the Yeongnam region. Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon stressed they will carry on the spirit of the late former president Roh Moo-hyun.

As expected, Lee continues to dominate the DP primaries.

It remains to be seen if the other two candidates can produce meaningful outcomes in the remaining primaries in the Honam region and the Seoul metropolitan area.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 측 “의원 끌어내기가 가능?”…경비단장 “불가능 알면서 왜 지시?”​

윤 측 “의원 끌어내기가 가능?”…경비단장 “불가능 알면서 왜 지시?”​
서울 봉천동 아파트 불…<br>“방화 용의자 사망·부상 6명”

서울 봉천동 아파트 불…“방화 용의자 사망·부상 6명”
권익위 “방심위원장 ‘민원 사주 의혹’ 감사원에 이첩…방심위 조사 불충분”

권익위 “방심위원장 ‘민원 사주 의혹’ 감사원에 이첩…방심위 조사 불충분”
헌법재판소장 권한대행에 김형두 재판관…당분간 ‘7인 체제’ 운영

헌법재판소장 권한대행에 김형두 재판관…당분간 ‘7인 체제’ 운영
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.