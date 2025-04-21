[News Today] Lee Jae-myung dominates DP primaries

[LEAD]

Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung swept the Chungcheong and Yeongnam region primaries that were held over the weekend. He recorded nearly 90 percent of the accumulated votes across the two contests, further solidifying his status as the party's frontrunner.



[REPORT]

Former Democratic Party chair and now presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung enjoyed a landslide victory in a party primary in the Yeongnam region.



He won a staggering 90.81% of the votes, dominating dues-paying member polls.



Combined with the results of the party primary in the Chungcheong region on Saturday, he has gained 89.56% of the accumulated votes, further solidifying his position as the DP's frontrunner.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Pres. Primary Candidate

This means that party members have high expectations for me. I feel greatly responsible.



Two other candidates, Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon, received votes only in single digits for two straight days.



However, the rankings by region differed.



Former Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyung-soo defeated Kim Dong-yeon by winning 5.93% of the votes and a two-digit voting rate in the delegate poll.



Kim Kyoung-soo / DP Pres. Primary Candidate

The votes are soaked with the sweat and tears of the Yeongnam people.



Kim Dong-yeon / DP Pres. Primary Candidate

I will do my best in the capital region that has the most number of party members and delegates.



Earlier, the candidates spoke about their political views. Lee criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for betraying the Yeongnam region. Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon stressed they will carry on the spirit of the late former president Roh Moo-hyun.



As expected, Lee continues to dominate the DP primaries.



It remains to be seen if the other two candidates can produce meaningful outcomes in the remaining primaries in the Honam region and the Seoul metropolitan area.