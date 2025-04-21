News Today

[News Today] Fierce battles in PPP primary debates

[LEAD]
The People Power Party also held its primary debate over the weekend. Tensions flared between the candidates over their opposing stances on former President Yoon's emergency martial law and impeachment

[REPORT]
"Emergency martial law was illegal",
"It was a two-hour incident",
"Those who make insurrection accusations are the problem".

The PPP's presidential primary debate featured some of the toughest contestants in group B. It revealed stark differences in the candidates' opinions.

Han Dong-hoon / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
I believe emergency martial law was illegal, so I took the lead to block it. I put priority on the people.

Na Kyung-won / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
We ended up this way because Han Dong-hoon instigated impeachment.

Hong Joon-pyo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
It was a two-hour incident. The president should've been given a chance to step
down on his own.

Lee Cheol-woo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
Han Dong-hoon has no right to say this now. Being a candidate from our party is in itself wrong.

The other candidates attacked Han Dong-hoon, questioning his credentials.

Hong Joon-pyo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
You need to do away with your reputation as a betrayer. How would you do that?

Han Dong-hoon / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
I blocked martial law in order not to betray the people.

Na Kyung-won / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
How about you drop out of the presidential race and be devoted to the party?

At group A's debate, the candidates were also clearly split on former President Yoon's impeachment.

Ahn Cheol-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
Did you apologize to the public as a cabinet member after the impeachment?

Kim Moon-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
I never apologized.

Ahn Cheol-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
Because of the lack of remorse or apology, the DP labels us as a party supporting martial law.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
The president declared martial law because of the DP's 30 impeachment motions.

The PPP is to conduct public polls over two days, starting Monday, and determine which 4 candidates will make the second round, based entirely on the poll result.

