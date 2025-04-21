[News Today] Yoon’s criminal trial made public
[LEAD]
Former president Yoon Suk Yeol is standing trial for a second time on charges of leading an insurrection. For the first time, images of defendant Yoon seated in court have been made public, as cameras were permitted in the courtroom.
[REPORT]
For the first time, images of defendant Yoon Suk Yeol standing in a criminal trial courtroom has been made public.
Facing charges of leading an insurrection, the former president arrived in the courtroom at 9:57 a.m. on Monday through a passage designated for defendants.
Despite flashes from reporters’ cameras, he kept his eyes fixed on the prosecutors' seat.
The court stated that it allowed filming after following due procedures, including asking for the defendant’s opinion, and took into account public interest, the right to know, and past precedents.
At Monday’s hearing, Yoon’s legal team cross-examined military commanders who were deployed during the December 3rd martial law.
Cho Sung-hyun, head of the Capital Defense Command’s First Security Group, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command, returned to testify again as prosecution witnesses.
Both of them again testified that they had been ordered to remove lawmakers from parliament by their superiors during emergency martial law.
At the first hearing, Yoon himself gave a 93-minute statement refuting the prosecutors’ accusations.
As he actively defended himself, Yoon will likely question the witnesses directly at Monday's hearing.
Earlier, Yoon’s legal team raised concerns about the prosecution’s choice to call field commanders as witnesses, especially since they had not received direct orders from the president.
After completing Monday's cross-examinations, the court is expected to hear both sides’ views on the objection and address the issue accordingly.
