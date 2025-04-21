[News Today] S. Korea-U.S. trade talks on 24th

This week is shaping up to be what's being called a “trade super week” for South Korea. Seoul and Washington are set to hold high-level talks in the U.S. on the 24th, addressing key trade issues including tariffs. There's also growing interest in whether President Trump will take part in the negotiations himself, as he did with Japan



South Korea and the U.S. will hold trade negotiations in a 'two plus two' format in Washington D.C. on April 24, with their trade and finance chiefs attending.



Korea will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok as well as Trade and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun.



The U.S. will send Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



This indicates America's intention to adopt a so-called one-stop shopping approach and deal with tariffs, non-tariff barriers and the currency issue altogether.



Ahn Duk-geun/ Industry Minister (Apr. 20, KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live)

As the U.S. has shown willingness to discuss and negotiate, it is somewhat positive for us.



Keen attention is drawn to whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump will join the talks.



Japan held trade negotiations with the U.S. ahead of Korea.



After boarding the plane bound for the U.S., the Japanese delegation learned that Trump would directly take part in the talks with them.



The U.S. president made a surprise appearance in the negotiations and strongly complained about the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.



He set the tone early on by giving a “Make America Great Again”cap to Japan’s chief negotiator and have him wear it.



U.S. negotiators then continued to pressure the Japanese delegation, citing a report on non-tariff trade barriers.



They also raised issues unrelated to trade, like security and the demand on Tokyo to increase its defense cost sharing for the upkeep of U.S. forces.



Prof. Kim Dae-wook / Soongsil University

It seems Trump wants to show that he has acted directly and resolved something.

Internally, situation is very tough with a plunging stock market, severe stagflation.



The government says that it is bracing for various scenarios and possible situations including Trump's direct participation in the negotiations.