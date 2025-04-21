[News Today] Tourist killed in robbery in Philippines

입력 2025-04-21 15:49:40 수정 2025-04-21 15:50:59 News Today





[LEAD]

A Korean national has been shot and killed during a robbery in Korea Town in Angeles City, Philippines. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for a prompt investigation through the Korean Embassy in the Philippines, urging local police authorities to take swift action.



[REPORT]

A motorcycle stops in front of two men.



An unidentified assailant gets off the bike and tries to wrest away a bag from one of the men.



When the men approached the assailant in protest, he fired a gun at them and got away in a flash.



At around 1 p.m. Sunday local time, two Korean tourists were attacked by a pair of robbers in Korea Town in Angeles City, Philippines.



One of the tourists got in a tussle with the assailant and was shot. He was transported to a hospital but couldn't be saved.



South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Filipino law enforcement for a swift investigation through the Korean Embassy in the Philippines and provided necessary consular support.



On March 7th, a Korean man living in the Philippines was shot and killed in downtown Manila.



The incident also involved unidentified assailants on a motorcycle attempting to pick pockets. The Korean victim was shot when he was trying to resist the robbers.



Earlier, the Korean Embassy in the Philippines asked Korean tourists and residents to be extra careful since public security in local areas have become unstable and armed robbery cases have been on the rise ahead of next month's general election.



Koreans are advised to stay away from secluded areas at night and refrain from putting up strong resistance when facing armed robbers.