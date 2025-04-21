[News Today] Shelters hard to access for disabled
[LEAD]
Yesterday marked Disability Day in South Korea. By law, people with disabilities must not be discriminated against, not only in everyday life but also during disasters. But when KBS visited evacuation shelters, it was found to be almost impossible for people with disabilities to access.
[REPORT]
Civil defense evacuation shelters are intended to be used in times of emergency such as war.
Some 17,000 shelters nationwide are being managed by the interior ministry. Some of them have signs saying that people with limited mobility can also use them.
We visited them to find out how things are in reality.
At the parking lot entrance, a drain grate catches wheelchair wheels.
The steep slope makes it difficult and dangerous for wheelchairs to pass even with an adult man helping.
The shelter was designated as accessible without proper on-site inspections.
Are conditions any better at other shelters?
We toured them personally, but found no wheelchair lifts or tactile paving.
Staff at apartment building designated as shelter / (VOICE MODIFIED)
There are no lifts for the disabled.
We also inspected the rapidly increasing number of high-rise buildings.
Buildings that are 50 storeys or higher are mandated to be designed to have safe evacuation zones in the middle so that people can escape to the ground in one trip.
Ko Young-seop / Lotte Property & Development
Emergency elevators are for vulnerable groups in emergency. There are also masks and flashlights to be used while waiting.
However, at another high-rise building, while the design followed regulations, wheelchair users still had difficulty accessing the area.
"I can't push it open with one hand."
Evacuation shelters, which are intended to save people's lives at critical moments, are supposed to have more consideration for people with disabilities, but the reality is different.
