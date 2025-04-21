News Today

[News Today] Festival celebrating Jeju horses

입력 2025.04.21 (15:50) 수정 2025.04.21 (15:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Jeju-do Island has long been known as the Island of Horses. Horses once sheltered through the winter are now released into vast pastures, marking the change of season. More than a hundred Jeju horses, protected as Natural Monuments, raced across open fields. We take you there, right now

[REPORT]
A vast green pasture halfway up Hallasan Mountain.

With a start signal, some one hundred Jeju horses start racing across the plain.

Horse racing, considered one of Jeju's ten most spectacular sights, is taking place.

Park Yu-jin / Changwon resident
I have hardly seen a horse. I came here because of the festival and it was amazing to see the horses running about.

This is the 347 Festival, held to help restore Jeju horse ranching culture. Here, the horses which have been protected inside a stable through the winter are moved to the grazing pasture in the spring.

Jeju horses nearly went extinct at one time due to rapid changes including industrialization.

Jeju horses were designated as natural monument number 347 in 1986, and now some 170 horses are being protected systematically.

Families that came to visit will bring back unforgettable memories of this special experience of seeing and touching these rarely seen horses up close.

Kim Hye-su / Jeju resident
My children had fun looking at and personally feeding the horses. They also enjoyed various other activities.

The horse race was held inside the national heritage protection area where access is normally restricted. The event was open to public for only two days.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Festival celebrating Jeju horses
    • 입력 2025-04-21 15:50:00
    • 수정2025-04-21 15:51:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
Jeju-do Island has long been known as the Island of Horses. Horses once sheltered through the winter are now released into vast pastures, marking the change of season. More than a hundred Jeju horses, protected as Natural Monuments, raced across open fields. We take you there, right now

[REPORT]
A vast green pasture halfway up Hallasan Mountain.

With a start signal, some one hundred Jeju horses start racing across the plain.

Horse racing, considered one of Jeju's ten most spectacular sights, is taking place.

Park Yu-jin / Changwon resident
I have hardly seen a horse. I came here because of the festival and it was amazing to see the horses running about.

This is the 347 Festival, held to help restore Jeju horse ranching culture. Here, the horses which have been protected inside a stable through the winter are moved to the grazing pasture in the spring.

Jeju horses nearly went extinct at one time due to rapid changes including industrialization.

Jeju horses were designated as natural monument number 347 in 1986, and now some 170 horses are being protected systematically.

Families that came to visit will bring back unforgettable memories of this special experience of seeing and touching these rarely seen horses up close.

Kim Hye-su / Jeju resident
My children had fun looking at and personally feeding the horses. They also enjoyed various other activities.

The horse race was held inside the national heritage protection area where access is normally restricted. The event was open to public for only two days.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 측 “의원 끌어내기가 가능?”…경비단장 “불가능 알면서 왜 지시?”​

윤 측 “의원 끌어내기가 가능?”…경비단장 “불가능 알면서 왜 지시?”​
서울 봉천동 아파트 불…<br>“방화 용의자 사망·부상 6명”

서울 봉천동 아파트 불…“방화 용의자 사망·부상 6명”
권익위 “방심위원장 ‘민원 사주 의혹’ 감사원에 이첩…방심위 조사 불충분”

권익위 “방심위원장 ‘민원 사주 의혹’ 감사원에 이첩…방심위 조사 불충분”
헌법재판소장 권한대행에 김형두 재판관…당분간 ‘7인 체제’ 운영

헌법재판소장 권한대행에 김형두 재판관…당분간 ‘7인 체제’ 운영
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.