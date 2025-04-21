News 9

Legality of circumvented exports

[Anchor]

This level of export impact may be just the 'tip of the iceberg'.

Depending on reciprocal tariff negotiations, a real shock may be on the way.

Now, if this is the case with tariffs of up to 25%, what about Chinese companies with triple-digit tariff rates?

It is natural for them to try their best to find even the slightest price advantage.

One of the methods is 'circumvented exports'.

The strategy is to build factories in Korea and produce goods to be recognized as 'made in Korea' to pay lower tariffs.

Since it helps with job creation and tax revenue, there is no immediate downside for us.

The problem is that there could be illegal activities involved in this.

What methods are being used, and what are the countermeasures?
Reporter Choi In-young has investigated.

[Report]

This is a bonded warehouse before import customs clearance.

Behind its iron doors, it is filled with mattresses.

These 'made in China' mattresses came from Shenzhen and are scheduled to be exported to the U.S. after a brief stop at Busan Port.

[Company Representative/Voice Altered: "(These are not made here, they are imported, right?) They are completely imported. There are no materials made here."]

However, the origin documents state 'made in Korea'.

The anti-dumping tariff imposed by the U.S. on Chinese mattresses is as high as 1,731%.

By classifying them as made in Korea, the tariff rate drops to 0%.

[Lee Kwang-woo/Director of Investigation Division, Customs Service: "In terms of national credibility, ours (Korea's) is high, so when imports come into the U.S., the inspection rate for goods is relatively lower compared to other countries."]

The boundary between legal circumvented exports and illegal ones is the actual 'manufacturing or assembly'.

If a product is manufactured or assembled in a Korean factory, foreign company products can be classified as 'made in Korea', but merely changing the packaging or label to mark it as 'made in Korea' is illegal.

In the past five years, over 170 cases have been detected, with more than 90% being Chinese products.

As the U.S. raises tariffs on China, the likelihood of such illegal circumvention increases significantly.

The customs authorities of Korea and the U.S. have decided to increase information sharing regarding illegal circumvented exports that just pass through Korea.

The Customs Service stated that circumvented exports through origin misrepresentation could undermine the credibility of Korean exports and announced that they would intensify inspections.

From the beginning of this year until March, the amount of circumvented exports to the U.S. disguised as domestic products reached 28.5 billion won, surpassing last year's total detection amount.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

