Saint of the poor, Pope Francis

[Anchor]



Pope Francis prioritized the poor and powerless during his 12-year reign.



He was called the saint of the poor.



As the first pope from Latin America, he was also active in church reform.



Reporter Kim Yang-soon reports.



[Report]



Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America and a Jesuit priest, broke traditions from the very beginning.



He chose to live in a priests' residence instead of a lavish papal apartment and wore a simple iron cross instead of the solid gold crosses of his predecessors.



The person he invited to his first mass as pope was a janitor of the Vatican.



He spent his life washing the feet and kissing the lips of the poor and prisoners.



Pope Francis has also taken the lead in reforming the church.



He apologized for the church's long-standing sexual abuse and blessed homosexuals and transgender individuals whom the church had previously rejected.



[Pope Francis/Feb. 2023 "People with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them."]



He visited places afflicted by poverty and war, not hesitating to voice criticism against political and social powers.



In 2014, he visited our country to comfort the families of the Sewol ferry disaster, stating, "One cannot remain neutral in the face of human suffering."



[Pope Francis: "All Koreans are brothers and sisters, and family. Let us pray that the recognition that we are one united people spreads widely."]



Pope Francis, who humbly placed himself among the lowly, received love from many.



["Father Francis, Father Francis."]



The Vatican has begun preparations for the conclave to elect the next pope amidst a somber atmosphere.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



