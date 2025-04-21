PPP candidates step up campaigns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has started a public opinion poll today (Apr. 21) to select four candidates for the second round of the primary.



The results will be announced tomorrow (Apr. 22).



The candidates emphasized their capacity to solve people's livelihoods while also focusing on appealing to their traditional support base.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo announced his transportation pledges.



He stated that he was the first to introduce the GTX project during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province and promised to expand the GTX to the five major metropolitan areas to create a nationwide express railway network.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Based on the world's best tunnel technology, our country's railway technology is also among the best in the world."]



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo presented his welfare policies.



Instead of cash handouts, he proposed growth-proportional welfare that increases in line with economic growth.



He also repeatedly emphasized pension reform.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Providing welfare at a manageable level without passing the burden onto future generations, through public consensus..."]



Candidate Han Dong-hoon visited the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions for the second day.



He met with science and engineering students and proposed bold government support for advanced technology innovation.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We are allocating a large budget. And we are creating jobs that talented individuals can pursue."]



Candidates Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo also worked hard to secure their traditional support base in Daegu.



They revealed plans for regional development, including infrastructure improvements such as a new airport and transportation networks, as well as fostering advanced industries.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "So that proud Daegu and Gyeongbuk can once again write a history of great leaps..."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I, Ahn Cheol-soo, will create future food sources."]



There were also heated exchanges, with remarks like "jumping from one party to another" and "shouting for impeachment without shame."



Candidate Lee Cheol-woo visited the site of the forest fire in Gyeongbuk, while candidate Yoo Jeong-bok called for the judgment of the judicial cartel.



Candidate Yang Hyang-ja was the only one to visit Honam, emphasizing the need for conservative renewal.



At the party level, they focused on securing votes in the Chungcheong region by formalizing the relocation of the National Assembly to Sejong City and the establishment of a second presidential office.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



