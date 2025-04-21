News 9

Pope Francis passes away

[Anchor]

Pope Francis, who has led 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, has passed away.

His last appearance was at the Easter Mass, where he delivered a message of peace.

First, our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin in Paris reports.

[Report]

The bells announcing the Pope's passing ring out in St. Peter's Square.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis passed away at 7:35 AM local time on Monday, stating, "He has returned to the Father's house."

He was 88 years old, having been elected Pope 12 years ago.

[Kevin Farrell/Vatican Prefect: "We express our infinite gratitude for the example set by the Holy Father as a true disciple of our Lord Jesus, and we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God."]

The Vatican emphasized that he dedicated his entire life to serving the Lord and the Church.

In particular, it noted his support for the poorest and most marginalized individuals.

Pope Francis had shown serious health issues, suffering from pneumonia in both lungs last February, which led to breathing difficulties.

After 38 days of hospitalization, he was discharged and recently appeared to have resumed activities and regained his health.

Yesterday, on Easter, he appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to greet the faithful, marking the Pope's final blessing.

[Pope Francis/Local time yesterday: "Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter."]

The message the Pope wanted to convey until the end was one of peace and unity.

Following the Pope's passing, leaders from around the world, including rivals Israel and Iran in the Middle East, expressed their condolences in unison.

Pope Francis's funeral is expected to be held simply, in accordance with his wishes during his lifetime.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

