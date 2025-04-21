News 9

DP urges Han to step down

입력 2025.04.21 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party urged acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has neither confirmed nor denied his candidacy for the presidential election, to either declare his non-candidacy or step down from his position.

The People Power Party emphasized the need for the free camp to unite for victory in the presidential election, leaning towards the possibility of Han's candidacy.

This is reporter Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

The Democratic Party criticized acting Prime Minister Han for prioritizing his presidential candidacy over national affairs.

[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "Is it normal to act like a presidential candidate? Declare your non-candidacy for the presidential election right now."]

They also stated that it is inappropriate for Han to take the lead in tariff negotiations with the United States and urged him to behave properly.

[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "If you dream of power out of greed without knowing your position and duty, the shame is yours, but do not overstep your bounds."]

They called for him to respond sincerely to the investigation, claiming that his candidacy is a 'bullet shielding scheme' to avoid investigation for insurrection.

The People Power Party believes that Han has left the door open for his candidacy.

Additionally, they emphasized the need for the free forces to unite in order to prevent the destruction of state affairs by the Lee Jae-myung faction.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We will not dwell on the past. What is needed now is not the stubbornness of the bloc, but the courage to unite."]

Although they stated that they are not specifically referring to certain individuals like candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, it is interpreted that the necessity of an 'anti-Lee alliance' is emphasized.

[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "For those who have left the party, we will give them another opportunity. If they contribute again in a major election, we will provide them with a chance to return, as we have always done in the past."]

As the Democratic Party's primary passes its halfway point with Lee Jae-myung in dominance, the People Power Party will announce the results of their first cut-off, determining the four candidates for the second primary tomorrow (Apr. 22).

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP urges Han to step down
    • 입력 2025-04-21 23:50:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party urged acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has neither confirmed nor denied his candidacy for the presidential election, to either declare his non-candidacy or step down from his position.

The People Power Party emphasized the need for the free camp to unite for victory in the presidential election, leaning towards the possibility of Han's candidacy.

This is reporter Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

The Democratic Party criticized acting Prime Minister Han for prioritizing his presidential candidacy over national affairs.

[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "Is it normal to act like a presidential candidate? Declare your non-candidacy for the presidential election right now."]

They also stated that it is inappropriate for Han to take the lead in tariff negotiations with the United States and urged him to behave properly.

[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "If you dream of power out of greed without knowing your position and duty, the shame is yours, but do not overstep your bounds."]

They called for him to respond sincerely to the investigation, claiming that his candidacy is a 'bullet shielding scheme' to avoid investigation for insurrection.

The People Power Party believes that Han has left the door open for his candidacy.

Additionally, they emphasized the need for the free forces to unite in order to prevent the destruction of state affairs by the Lee Jae-myung faction.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We will not dwell on the past. What is needed now is not the stubbornness of the bloc, but the courage to unite."]

Although they stated that they are not specifically referring to certain individuals like candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, it is interpreted that the necessity of an 'anti-Lee alliance' is emphasized.

[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "For those who have left the party, we will give them another opportunity. If they contribute again in a major election, we will provide them with a chance to return, as we have always done in the past."]

As the Democratic Party's primary passes its halfway point with Lee Jae-myung in dominance, the People Power Party will announce the results of their first cut-off, determining the four candidates for the second primary tomorrow (Apr. 22).

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 <br>21%↓

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 21%↓
전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종

전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종
이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보

이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보
1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 <br>공략…공약 경쟁도

1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 공략…공약 경쟁도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.