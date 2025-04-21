DP urges Han to step down

동영상 고정 취소

The Democratic Party urged acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has neither confirmed nor denied his candidacy for the presidential election, to either declare his non-candidacy or step down from his position.



The People Power Party emphasized the need for the free camp to unite for victory in the presidential election, leaning towards the possibility of Han's candidacy.



This is reporter Lee Soo-min.



The Democratic Party criticized acting Prime Minister Han for prioritizing his presidential candidacy over national affairs.



[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "Is it normal to act like a presidential candidate? Declare your non-candidacy for the presidential election right now."]



They also stated that it is inappropriate for Han to take the lead in tariff negotiations with the United States and urged him to behave properly.



[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "If you dream of power out of greed without knowing your position and duty, the shame is yours, but do not overstep your bounds."]



They called for him to respond sincerely to the investigation, claiming that his candidacy is a 'bullet shielding scheme' to avoid investigation for insurrection.



The People Power Party believes that Han has left the door open for his candidacy.



Additionally, they emphasized the need for the free forces to unite in order to prevent the destruction of state affairs by the Lee Jae-myung faction.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We will not dwell on the past. What is needed now is not the stubbornness of the bloc, but the courage to unite."]



Although they stated that they are not specifically referring to certain individuals like candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, it is interpreted that the necessity of an 'anti-Lee alliance' is emphasized.



[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "For those who have left the party, we will give them another opportunity. If they contribute again in a major election, we will provide them with a chance to return, as we have always done in the past."]



As the Democratic Party's primary passes its halfway point with Lee Jae-myung in dominance, the People Power Party will announce the results of their first cut-off, determining the four candidates for the second primary tomorrow (Apr. 22).



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



