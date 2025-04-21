News 9

Yoon claims “value-neutral knife”

입력 2025.04.21 (23:50)

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 21), a commander who appeared as a witness in court stated that he could not follow unjust orders.

He also referenced former President Yoon's past remark, "I do not pledge loyalty any persons."

The background of this statement is reported by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

This is the remark that made Yoon Suk Yeol, who was a prosecutor at the time, a household name in 2013.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former Chief Prosecutor of the Yeongju District/2013 National Assembly Audit: "I do not pledge loyalty to any persons, which is why I am saying this today."]

Twelve years later, former President Yoon heard the same words from a Special Forces officer during his trial for charges of insurrection.

Colonel Kim Hyung-ki, the commander of the 1st Special Forces Battalion, who appeared in court after the previous trial, stated before finishing his testimony, "There is one thing that has not changed in my 23 years of military service," and added, "It is to protect the country and the people, and I do not pledge loyalty to any persons."

He indirectly expressed that he could not follow unjust orders, referencing the former president's earlier remarks.

He also repeatedly appealed for himself to be punished for insubordination instead of his subordinates.

This time, Yoon Suk Yeol, who had been silent, spoke out towards the end of the trial.

He stated, "Martial law is like a value-neutral knife that can be used for cooking or a crime," and added, "It should not be considered murder just because a knife was used."

This implies that he does not agree that martial law itself constitutes insurrection.

Former President Yoon asserted, "Maintaining order among soldiers during martial law is natural," and reiterated, "Martial law without bloodshed cannot be considered an 'act of insurrection'."

The prosecution submitted the Constitutional Court's decision that led to the removal of former President Yoon as evidence.

The trial of former President Yoon has 28 scheduled hearings confirmed until the end of the year, with the third public trial set for the 12th of next month.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

공지·정정

