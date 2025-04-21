News 9

Deciphering China’s intentions

입력 2025.04.21 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

China claims that these structures are fishing facilities, but they are blocking our research vessels from even approaching them.

There are concerns that there may be other intentions behind this.

Next, we have a report from KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing.

[Report]

China asserts that the structures in the Yellow Sea are auxiliary facilities and aquaculture facilities for raising salmon.

They also claim that this does not violate any fishing agreements with South Korea and plan to install up to 12 such structures.

[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "China is explaining the relevant situation to South Korea and maintaining communication through channels such as maritime cooperation dialogues."]

However, China is blocking our research vessels from even approaching.

China's unilateral actions are raising concerns that they are trying to create a kind of artificial island in the Yellow Sea to exert influence.

This is due to China's past actions in the South China Sea, where they engaged in territorial disputes with Vietnam and the Philippines, built structures like artificial islands, and used them for military facilities to strengthen their territorial claims.

[Hua Chunying/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Feb. 2019: "China has indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, including the Second Thomas Shoal and Mischief Reef, and the surrounding waters."]

However, in 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China's claim of ownership over most of the South China Sea has no legal basis.

Additionally, artificial structures, as opposed to natural islands, cannot serve as a basis for determining territorial claims or maritime boundaries.

Nevertheless, if China can exercise substantial control over the nearby waters in any form, it could infringe upon our rights and interests, making swift responses necessary.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Deciphering China’s intentions
    • 입력 2025-04-21 23:50:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

China claims that these structures are fishing facilities, but they are blocking our research vessels from even approaching them.

There are concerns that there may be other intentions behind this.

Next, we have a report from KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing.

[Report]

China asserts that the structures in the Yellow Sea are auxiliary facilities and aquaculture facilities for raising salmon.

They also claim that this does not violate any fishing agreements with South Korea and plan to install up to 12 such structures.

[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "China is explaining the relevant situation to South Korea and maintaining communication through channels such as maritime cooperation dialogues."]

However, China is blocking our research vessels from even approaching.

China's unilateral actions are raising concerns that they are trying to create a kind of artificial island in the Yellow Sea to exert influence.

This is due to China's past actions in the South China Sea, where they engaged in territorial disputes with Vietnam and the Philippines, built structures like artificial islands, and used them for military facilities to strengthen their territorial claims.

[Hua Chunying/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Feb. 2019: "China has indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, including the Second Thomas Shoal and Mischief Reef, and the surrounding waters."]

However, in 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China's claim of ownership over most of the South China Sea has no legal basis.

Additionally, artificial structures, as opposed to natural islands, cannot serve as a basis for determining territorial claims or maritime boundaries.

Nevertheless, if China can exercise substantial control over the nearby waters in any form, it could infringe upon our rights and interests, making swift responses necessary.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 <br>21%↓

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 21%↓
전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종

전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종
이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보

이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보
1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 <br>공략…공약 경쟁도

1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 공략…공약 경쟁도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.