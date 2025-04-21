Deciphering China’s intentions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



China claims that these structures are fishing facilities, but they are blocking our research vessels from even approaching them.



There are concerns that there may be other intentions behind this.



Next, we have a report from KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing.



[Report]



China asserts that the structures in the Yellow Sea are auxiliary facilities and aquaculture facilities for raising salmon.



They also claim that this does not violate any fishing agreements with South Korea and plan to install up to 12 such structures.



[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "China is explaining the relevant situation to South Korea and maintaining communication through channels such as maritime cooperation dialogues."]



However, China is blocking our research vessels from even approaching.



China's unilateral actions are raising concerns that they are trying to create a kind of artificial island in the Yellow Sea to exert influence.



This is due to China's past actions in the South China Sea, where they engaged in territorial disputes with Vietnam and the Philippines, built structures like artificial islands, and used them for military facilities to strengthen their territorial claims.



[Hua Chunying/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Feb. 2019: "China has indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, including the Second Thomas Shoal and Mischief Reef, and the surrounding waters."]



However, in 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China's claim of ownership over most of the South China Sea has no legal basis.



Additionally, artificial structures, as opposed to natural islands, cannot serve as a basis for determining territorial claims or maritime boundaries.



Nevertheless, if China can exercise substantial control over the nearby waters in any form, it could infringe upon our rights and interests, making swift responses necessary.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



