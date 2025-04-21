Suspected arson in Seoul apartment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A fire broke out in an apartment in Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, resulting in one death and six injuries.



The 60-year-old suspect in the arson died at the scene.



This suspect had also set fire to the area around the villa where he previously lived.



First, we have reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



Bright red flames are rising from the apartment.



The billowing smoke from the apartment was also visible from passing cars.



Firefighters on the scene are continuously spraying water, but the flames are not easily extinguished, and nearby residents are shouting to alert others of the danger.



["There’s a fire at the ○○ apartment!"]



Around 8:20 AM today (Apr. 21), a fire broke out simultaneously in two units on the fourth floor of a 21-story apartment in Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul.



[Heo Yong/Head of Response Planning at Gwanak Fire Station: "A fire of unknown cause has occurred, and firefighters are currently engaged in rescue and fire suppression."]



The fire was extinguished after 1 hour and 40 minutes, but a 60-year-old man, referred to as 'A', was found dead, and six residents were injured.



In particular, two people were seriously injured during the evacuation process after falling.



[Kim Hyung-jun/Nearby resident: "They were hanging onto the railing, but they couldn’t get into the entrance because of the fire, so in the end, they just jumped down by themselves."]



Earlier, around 8 AM, a report of arson was received from a residential area near the apartment.



[Park ○○/Nearby resident: "He attached a hose to a sprayer. Then holding one hand up like this, he started spraying and then the fire started."]



Based on CCTV analysis and fingerprint examination, th e police concluded that the arson suspect who set fire to both locations was the same person as the deceased 'A'.



'A' was seen wandering around the residential alley setting fires before riding a motorcycle to an apartment located about 1.4 km away.



The motorcycle was found in the parking lot of the burning apartment, with a fuel canister attached to it.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



