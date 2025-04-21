News 9

Air Force trainings suspended

[Anchor]

Last week, during training, a machine gun and fuel tank fell from an Air Force fighter jet.

It turns out that the pilot accidentally pressed the emergency drop button while trying to adjust the air vent.

Not long after the recent misfire incident, another absurd mistake has occurred.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the details.

[Report]

After the misfire incident last month, the Air Force vowed to prevent recurrence with a 'bone-cutting resolve.'

On the night of the 18th, just over a month later, two machine gun pods and two fuel tanks fell from a KA-1 light attack aircraft during night firing training over Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.

The machine gun pods contained 250 rounds of ammunition each, totaling 500 rounds.

They fell in a mountainous area without civilian homes, and since the fuel tanks were empty, there were no casualties or forest fires.

The cause of the accident was again a pilot's mistake.

The KA-1 is operated by two pilots, and they were training using night vision goggles at the time.

As strong winds came in, the rear seat pilot mistakenly pressed the external weapon separation button located above the air vent while trying to adjust it.

[Jang Dong-ha/Air Force Seoul Public Affairs Team Leader: "It has been determined that the pilot, while focusing on the mission, mistakenly operated the emergency drop button, confusing it with the heater air vent."]

This pilot had over 700 hours of flight time on this aircraft type and was qualified as an instructor.

As a result of this incident, all flight training except for essential flights has been suspended, causing disruptions to the ongoing joint U.S.-South Korea Air Force exercise 'Freedom Flag' that started on the 17th.

The Air Force has decided to initiate a 100-day project to restore trust, but it cannot escape criticism that discipline has become lax due to the series of accidents.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

