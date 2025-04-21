News 9

DP candidates’ pledge race heats up

[Anchor]

We continue with news on the presidential election.

The Democratic Party's primary has entered its final stage.

With the last primary approaching this weekend, the competition among candidates over their pledges is heating up, and there are voices calling for checks on candidate Lee Jae-myung's dominance.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung met with stock market experts.

He declared that he would resolve the issue of undervaluation in the Korean stock market and usher in an era of KOSPI 5,000.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I was a dormant ant (individual investor), but one of the larger ants. (When stock prices rise) the wealth of stockholders will increase, and the overall national wealth of Korea will also increase, right?"]

He promised to reintroduce amendments to the Commercial Act to allow for immediate expulsion in cases of unfair trading practices, such as stock manipulation and to return profits to shareholders.

Candidate Kim Kyung-soo announced a pledge to guarantee a minimum income at the level of 40% of the median income.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will ensure that everyone is guaranteed a reasonable income so that no one experiences absolute poverty at any stage of their life cycle."]

He proposed to abolish the prosecution office and establish a charging office, and to implement a mixed military service system of conscription and voluntary enlistment for gradual troop reduction.

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon, aiming to attract female voters, pledged to introduce a 'non-consensual rape law' and emphasized the expansion of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family's functions.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I cannot help but express my deep regret over some politicians who exploit gender issues for political gain."]

He criticized Lee Jae-myung, stating, "It is not desirable for an overwhelming regime change to unilaterally take votes."

With Lee Jae-myung's dominance and the determination of Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon to complete the race, the Democratic Party will select its presidential candidate on the 27th after two regional primaries this week.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.

