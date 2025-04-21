Security vacuum in the Philippines

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Philippines, cases of Koreans being targets of violent crimes continue to occur.



With concerns about a security vacuum ahead of next month's Philippine general elections, the government has urged travelers to exercise special caution.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



On the 7th of last month, in the capital of the Philippines, Manila.



A Korean man, identified as Mr. A, was walking with a woman when he entered an alley and was chased by assailants.



Mr. A was shot by them and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed away.



[Local resident/Philippine GMA News interview: "I heard gunshots, and people rushed to the scene."]



Local police believe that Mr. A was shot while struggling with robbers who were trying to steal his belongings.



On the 15th of last month, a Korean resident was kidnapped by armed robbers in Parañaque, Philippines, but was later released, and in February, another Korean was taken hostage in Clark, Philippines, but was rescued.



In the past 10 years, a total of 86 Koreans have been killed in Asia-Pacific countries.



Of these, nearly half, 38, lost their lives in the Philippines.



When combining victims of robbery, theft, and various incidents, over 3,000 have been affected in the Philippines alone in the past five years.



With the general elections scheduled for the 12th of next month, concerns about a security vacuum are growing in the Philippines.



[Korean resident in Angeles, Philippines: "Since it's election season, police forces have likely been pulled away. It seems that that gap is being taken advantage of."]



The Korean Embassy in the Philippines has advised against going out at night if possible and recommended using taxis in unavoidable situations.



They also mentioned that there is a perception that Koreans carry a lot of cash, making them easy targets for crime. Caution is urged against motorcycle gangs, and armed robbers should not be resisted recklessly.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



