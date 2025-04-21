News 9

PPP’s internal struggles

[Anchor]

The presidential candidate primary is in full swing, but the situation within the People Power Party is complicated.

It is already challenging to rally support and reach out to the moderate voters, and now there are ongoing discussions about Han Duck-soo's candidacy and the "house politics" of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

The lawyers sitting on both sides of former President Yoon are the ones who canceled the press conference scheduled for the 18th to announce the launch of the new party, "Yoon Again."

The leadership of the People Power Party has been cautious in responding to the criticism of former President Yoon's "house politics."

[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "I believe it is not yet the stage for the party to actively express opinions on this matter..."]

Candidates in the primary and party members have expressed that it is inappropriate.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party presidential primary candidate/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I think it is not good to be relying on Yoon's support. So, it seems inappropriate."]

[Yoon Jae-ok/Chairman of the People Power Party's Presidential Election Committee: "There are concerns that launching a new party does not align with the public's expectations or perspectives."]

Calls for former President Yoon to leave the party and sever ties continue to arise.

[Yoo Jeong-bok/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Is holding onto President Yoon Suk Yeol helpful in the presidential election?"]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Kim Young-soo': "(The Democratic Party) is trying to frame the election as Lee Jae-myung vs. Yoon Suk Yeol. We must not fall into that trap."]

The declaration of candidacy by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon is also unwelcome.

It has been criticized as "a division of the conservative camp" and "helping candidate Lee Jae-myung," stating that it does not assist in rallying conservatives and winning over moderate voters.

Tomorrow (Apr. 22), a committee urging Han Duck-soo to run is expected to officially launch, leading to some discontent.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "(The members of the urging committee) are all from the Democratic Party, aren't they? Are they trying to push for a unification with Lee Jae-myung?"]

With external variables at play and the internal primary taking shape along pro- and anti-Impeachment lines, the People Power Party is facing a critical situation, and they are increasingly concerned about how to find a breakthrough.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

