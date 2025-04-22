News 9

False, exaggerated ads on SNS

입력 2025.04.22 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, many product advertisements are utilizing short videos known as 'short form' on social media.

Among the advertisements for cosmetics and food that claim to be effective for dieting or disease prevention, a large number of false and exaggerated advertisements have been caught.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

["The pants I used to wear have become loose."]

This is a short form video advertising a weight loss supplement.

It promotes that taking just one pill a day will make belly fat disappear.

There are enzymes that claim to have excellent appetite suppression effects, nutritional supplements that claim to prevent infertility or women's diseases, a 'filler cream' touted as the secret to youthful skin, and a hair loss prevention shampoo said to be made by a traditional medicine doctor.

Most of these claims are false or exaggerated advertisements.

As a result of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's focused inspection of short form advertisements on social media, 147 food products and 73 cosmetics were identified as false advertisements.

Most of these involved misrepresenting regular food as health functional foods (HFF) or advertising cosmetics as if they had medicinal effects.

These short form videos, which reflect individual interests, continue to be exposed on social media.

[Park Young-min/Head of Cyber Investigation Team, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "Advertisements exposed on social media are often false. Currently, blocking access is a priority, and it seems there needs to a reivew of the influencers who posted the advertisements."]

Monitoring and review of social media advertisements are lax, making enforcement difficult.

There are calls for stricter management in line with the trend of increasing users.

[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies, Inha University: "For anyone that creates short-form contents, it would be helpful to post guidelines on particular expressions that cannot be used. It would also make it easier for consumer to report violators."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety urged consumers to check product approval information on the Food and Drug Safety National website if they have any suspicions against the content of short form advertisements.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • False, exaggerated ads on SNS
    • 입력 2025-04-22 00:36:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, many product advertisements are utilizing short videos known as 'short form' on social media.

Among the advertisements for cosmetics and food that claim to be effective for dieting or disease prevention, a large number of false and exaggerated advertisements have been caught.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

["The pants I used to wear have become loose."]

This is a short form video advertising a weight loss supplement.

It promotes that taking just one pill a day will make belly fat disappear.

There are enzymes that claim to have excellent appetite suppression effects, nutritional supplements that claim to prevent infertility or women's diseases, a 'filler cream' touted as the secret to youthful skin, and a hair loss prevention shampoo said to be made by a traditional medicine doctor.

Most of these claims are false or exaggerated advertisements.

As a result of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's focused inspection of short form advertisements on social media, 147 food products and 73 cosmetics were identified as false advertisements.

Most of these involved misrepresenting regular food as health functional foods (HFF) or advertising cosmetics as if they had medicinal effects.

These short form videos, which reflect individual interests, continue to be exposed on social media.

[Park Young-min/Head of Cyber Investigation Team, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "Advertisements exposed on social media are often false. Currently, blocking access is a priority, and it seems there needs to a reivew of the influencers who posted the advertisements."]

Monitoring and review of social media advertisements are lax, making enforcement difficult.

There are calls for stricter management in line with the trend of increasing users.

[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies, Inha University: "For anyone that creates short-form contents, it would be helpful to post guidelines on particular expressions that cannot be used. It would also make it easier for consumer to report violators."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety urged consumers to check product approval information on the Food and Drug Safety National website if they have any suspicions against the content of short form advertisements.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 <br>21%↓

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 21%↓
전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종

전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종
이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보

이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보
1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 <br>공략…공약 경쟁도

1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 공략…공약 경쟁도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.