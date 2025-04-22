Workplace bullying evidence revealed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last September, an intern in their 30s working at the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety committed suicide.



The family claims that the death was due to workplace bullying, and as recordings and counseling logs from the deceased's life were made public, related evidence of victimization was confirmed.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ja-hyun.



[Report]



32-year-old Mr. Park, who was working as an intern at the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



He jumped from the office building in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do, last September.



This was just two weeks before the end of his six-month internship.



The family claims that Mr. Park's cause of death was due to workplace bullying and has released conversations containing abusive language.



[Supervisor - Mr. Park call/voice altered/last May: "I will send you the file (report) that you sent me as a photo. (Yes, thank you.) XXX, are you really crazy?"]



During his time at the Ministry, Mr. Park sought psychological counseling five times, expressing mental distress.



The counseling logs recorded that "team members ostracized him and alienated him during meal time," and "he was shocked by the supervisor use of profanity and abusive language."



The Ministry has repeatedly refused the family's requests to disclose the counseling logs, citing privacy protection and other reasons.



After six months, the family confirmed the related facts through a request for information disclosure and claimed it was clear evidence of workplace bullying.



[Mr. Park's father/voice altered: "Since the funeral, not a single person from the Ministry has called us, and there hasn't been even a word of apology."]



The Ministry acknowledged the presence of workplace bullying but stated that it could not confirm a direct causal relationship with the death.



They also mentioned that the employee identified as the perpetrator has been reprimanded.



This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.



