Gwangju FC heads to Saudi Arabia

[Anchor]

Gwangju, which has reached the elite quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, has vowed to create another miracle, stating, "The opposite of impossible is Gwangju."

They are determined to continue their momentum against the prestigious Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in the quarterfinals this weekend.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

As Gwangju headed to Saudi Arabia for the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, over a hundred fans gathered at Incheon Airport.

["Gwangju fighting!"]

The players shared high-fives with the fans and even held an impromptu autograph session and took photos with fans.

["Please autograph this."]

["Be careful."]

Among the excitement, a banner in Albanian supporting the tournament's top scorer Asani was also visible, highlighting the popularity of the foreign players.

[Asani/Gwangju: "I am happy, of course. I want to give 200 percent for Korea, to all the fans who are watching this game. "]

["Sorry for being late."]

Head coach Lee Jung-hyo expressed his determination to repay the heartfelt support of "Gwangju is the opposite of impossible" with a championship victory.

[Lee Jung-hyo/Gwangju Coach: "I think the excitement has disappeared. I am only thinking about how to win, how to frustrate the opponent, how to make them angry, and how to get a player sent off."]

Gwangju achieved a miracle by overturning a two-goal deficit to win 3-0 against J-League champions Vissel Kobe in the second leg of the round of 16 last season.

Their quarterfinal opponent is the prestigious Saudi team Al Hilal, filled with star players like Mitrovic and Neves, but Gwangju will not back down.

[Kim Jin-ok/Gwangju Fan: "Don't be discouraged, and think that you can win. I hope you come back with good experiences. Hey, Heis, score a goal! Fighting!"]

Gwangju is determined to bring hope to football fans by preserving the pride of the K League and creating another miracle.

This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.

