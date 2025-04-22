News 9

Sports Week: sports for the disabled

입력 2025.04.22 (01:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The last week of April is designated as Sports Week by law to promote recreational sports.

In line with this, KBS has prepared a series of reports.

Today's first installment focuses on the activation of recreational sports for people with disabilities.

When people with disabilities get out of the house and enjoy sports, they can significantly improve their quality of life.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.

[Report]

Forming pairs of people with disabilities and non-disabled players, they enjoy pickleball, a unique sport that combines tennis and table tennis.

As the ball drops near the line, a wheelchair user quickly moves to the side to return the ball.

The thrill of scoring releases stress from both the body and mind.

Getting out of the stuffy room itself is already a success.

[Song Eun-ji: "I was originally a bit lazy and had never exercised before, but after playing pickleball, I've started to enjoy moving."]

This man, who was in a traffic accident ten years ago, is also very satisfied with his introduction to pickleball.

[Kim Sang-mok: "We have been regularly meeting on set days for nearly two years now, with both disabled and non-disabled participants."]

Two fifth-grade elementary school students are focused on badminton training.

After participating in the basic sports development program for people with disabilities, they have set new goals.

[Jang Seon-woo: "I want to become a proud athlete representing our country."]

[Jang Su-young/Seon-woo's dad: "He used to be passive, but coming out and shouting while playing badminton has helped him achieve something and relieve a lot of stress."]

Last year, the participation rate of people with disabilities in recreational sports was 35.2%.

While it continues to increase, more than half are still staying indoors.

To raise the participation rate of people with disabilities in recreational sports, and to improve their quality of life, there is a need for expanded government support, including program development and equipment assistance.

KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sports Week: sports for the disabled
    • 입력 2025-04-22 01:02:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The last week of April is designated as Sports Week by law to promote recreational sports.

In line with this, KBS has prepared a series of reports.

Today's first installment focuses on the activation of recreational sports for people with disabilities.

When people with disabilities get out of the house and enjoy sports, they can significantly improve their quality of life.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.

[Report]

Forming pairs of people with disabilities and non-disabled players, they enjoy pickleball, a unique sport that combines tennis and table tennis.

As the ball drops near the line, a wheelchair user quickly moves to the side to return the ball.

The thrill of scoring releases stress from both the body and mind.

Getting out of the stuffy room itself is already a success.

[Song Eun-ji: "I was originally a bit lazy and had never exercised before, but after playing pickleball, I've started to enjoy moving."]

This man, who was in a traffic accident ten years ago, is also very satisfied with his introduction to pickleball.

[Kim Sang-mok: "We have been regularly meeting on set days for nearly two years now, with both disabled and non-disabled participants."]

Two fifth-grade elementary school students are focused on badminton training.

After participating in the basic sports development program for people with disabilities, they have set new goals.

[Jang Seon-woo: "I want to become a proud athlete representing our country."]

[Jang Su-young/Seon-woo's dad: "He used to be passive, but coming out and shouting while playing badminton has helped him achieve something and relieve a lot of stress."]

Last year, the participation rate of people with disabilities in recreational sports was 35.2%.

While it continues to increase, more than half are still staying indoors.

To raise the participation rate of people with disabilities in recreational sports, and to improve their quality of life, there is a need for expanded government support, including program development and equipment assistance.

KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
심병일
심병일 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 <br>21%↓

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 21%↓
전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종

전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종
이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보

이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보
1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 <br>공략…공약 경쟁도

1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 공략…공약 경쟁도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.