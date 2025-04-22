Sports Week: sports for the disabled

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The last week of April is designated as Sports Week by law to promote recreational sports.



In line with this, KBS has prepared a series of reports.



Today's first installment focuses on the activation of recreational sports for people with disabilities.



When people with disabilities get out of the house and enjoy sports, they can significantly improve their quality of life.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.



[Report]



Forming pairs of people with disabilities and non-disabled players, they enjoy pickleball, a unique sport that combines tennis and table tennis.



As the ball drops near the line, a wheelchair user quickly moves to the side to return the ball.



The thrill of scoring releases stress from both the body and mind.



Getting out of the stuffy room itself is already a success.



[Song Eun-ji: "I was originally a bit lazy and had never exercised before, but after playing pickleball, I've started to enjoy moving."]



This man, who was in a traffic accident ten years ago, is also very satisfied with his introduction to pickleball.



[Kim Sang-mok: "We have been regularly meeting on set days for nearly two years now, with both disabled and non-disabled participants."]



Two fifth-grade elementary school students are focused on badminton training.



After participating in the basic sports development program for people with disabilities, they have set new goals.



[Jang Seon-woo: "I want to become a proud athlete representing our country."]



[Jang Su-young/Seon-woo's dad: "He used to be passive, but coming out and shouting while playing badminton has helped him achieve something and relieve a lot of stress."]



Last year, the participation rate of people with disabilities in recreational sports was 35.2%.



While it continues to increase, more than half are still staying indoors.



To raise the participation rate of people with disabilities in recreational sports, and to improve their quality of life, there is a need for expanded government support, including program development and equipment assistance.



KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



