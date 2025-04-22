Arson suspect lived below

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The suspect in the arson case has been revealed to have lived in the apartment that was set on fire until last year (Apr. 21).



The police have confirmed that there was a conflict over noise between floors and are investigating whether this led to the crime.



Next, we have reporter Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



The floor of the apartment hallway is completely blackened with soot.



Residents reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound.



[Lee Gil-nam/Resident of the burned apartment: "I was so surprised; others must have felt it too. There was a huge 'bang' sound."]



After checking the report and CCTV footage, the police determined that the arson suspect, Mr. A, filled a pesticide sprayer with gasoline and set fire to the house he lived in and nearby apartments.



However, it has been confirmed that suspect A lived on the third floor, directly below the fourth floor where the fire was set, for six months starting in May of last year.



Additionally, it has been revealed that the deceased suspect had raised issues regarding noise between floors multiple times last year.



However, it has not been confirmed whether actual noise between floors occurred.



[Apartment official/voice altered: "I went to that house to listen to the noise, but I didn't hear anything. I went after receiving complaints, but I couldn't hear anything."]



In September of last year, the suspect had a conflict with the upstairs resident, and a police report was filed, but it was understood that the case was closed as both parties did not wish to pursue punishment.



Recent residents living near the villa also remembered Mr. A relatively clearly.



[Park ○○/Nearby resident: "Whenever I passed by here, he would curse at me for no reason..."]



A note expressing apologies to his family was found at the deceased suspect's residence, but the note did not specify the exact motive for the crime.



The police are conducting an autopsy on the deceased suspect and plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the crime by calling in the suspect's family and acquaintances.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



