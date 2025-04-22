Korean shot dead in the Philippines

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another incident has occurred in the Philippines where a South Korean tourist was shot and killed by a motorcycle robber.



The incident took place in broad daylight in Korea Town, where many Korean restaurants are located, causing local residents to be alarmed.



First, we go to our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop.



[Report]



A suspect gets off a stopped motorcycle.



He approaches a group of South Korean men standing by the roadside and suddenly snatches a bag from them.



When one man protested and approached, the suspect suddenly fired a gun and fled the scene.



People nearby quickly began performing CPR, but the man ultimately died.



[Store employee at the scene: "One Korean gave up his bag, but another Korean in a black t-shirt protested and got shot."]



Around 1:50 PM local time yesterday, a South Korean tourist was shot and killed by a motorcycle robber in Angeles, Central Philippines.



The victims were waiting for a taxi in Korea Town, which is densely populated with Korean restaurants.



Angeles in the Philippines is known for its persistent violent crime.



However, it is rare for such an incident to occur in broad daylight with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.



Local residents are also in shock.



[Korean resident in Angeles: "I always take that route. This is the first time I've seen such an incident in broad daylight in the 17 years I've lived here."]



Residents and locals are paying their respects to the victim by placing flowers at the scene.



The mayor of Angeles has instructed the police to apprehend the suspect within 72 hours and to take special measures for safety.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



