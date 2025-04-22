Japanese buy Korean rice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there has been a noticeable increase in Japanese tourists visiting Korea and purchasing rice.



This month, the export of domestic rice to Japan has also begun.



Kim Chae-rin reports on reason behind this trend.



[Report]



A large supermarket in Seoul, which is popular among foreigners.



The people gathered at the rice sales area are tourists from Japan.



["It was delicious. (Yes.)"]



Their main concern is the price.



["(It's cheap.) Last year, Japan had prices around this level too. (Now the prices have gone up, so Korea is cheaper.) (In Japan,) it's doubled."]



[Masako Osakada/Japanese Tourist: "I think Korean rice is about half the price compared to Japanese rice, so I believe the low price is an advantage."]



As the price of rice in Japan has risen, Korean rice has become relatively cheaper, and a Japanese person's social media post about buying rice while traveling in Korea has also gained attention.



In fact, the number of cases of bringing rice from Korea to Japan has significantly increased.



To bring rice into Japan, a quarantine certificate must be obtained in Korea, and last month, 119 certificates were issued, which is twenty times more than a year ago.



This month, the export of domestic rice to Japan has also started.



The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation exported 2 tons of domestic rice to Japan for the first time on the 8th, and it sold out in just two weeks.



Despite a customs duty of 341 yen per kg, the price was still lower than Japanese rice.



The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation plans to export an additional 10 tons of rice early next month.



[National Agricultural Cooperative Federation Official/Voice Altered: "Since rice prices are skyrocketing in Japan, we thought it would be an opportunity for Korean rice and proceeded with this plan."]



The unusual surge in rice prices in Japan has brought changes to the Korean rice export market, and additional export negotiations are also underway.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



