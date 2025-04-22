Warmest spring day in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The weather is very changeable.



Today (Apr. 21), Seoul experienced temperatures exceeding 27 degrees Celsius, making it feel like early summer, but tomorrow (Apr. 22) strong winds and rain are forecasted.



In particular, those in Jeju and the southern coast should be extra cautious.



Our meteorological specialist Shin Bang-sil reports.



[Report]



It’s still April, but downtown Seoul is blazing with heat.



The weather is such that wearing short sleeves and using an umbrella feels completely normal.



The fountains, continuously spraying water, reflect the early summer scenery.



[Bae Dain/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "It's so hot that if I don't wear short sleeves, I feel too hot, so I've already taken them out."]



Today, the daytime temperature in Seoul soared to 27.1 degrees, the highest so far this spring.



This is 8 degrees above the average level.



The early heat wave will ease as rain begins to fall.



Rain will start tonight in Jeju and will expand nationwide by tomorrow morning.



The expected precipitation is over 120mm in Jeju, over 80mm in the southern coast and near Jirisan, and between 10 to 50mm in the metropolitan area and Gangwon Province.



In particular, heavy rain of around 20mm per hour is expected, especially in Jeju, the southern coast, and near Jirisan.



[Kang Hye-mi/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Rain will fall nationwide on the 22nd (tomorrow) due to a low pressure system approaching from the West Sea. Especially, a lot of rain is expected in the southern coast and Jeju, where warm and humid air collides with the terrain..."]



During the rain, strong winds of around 25m/s will blow in coastal and mountainous areas, while other regions will experience winds of around 15m/s.



Due to the strong winds and heavy rain, there is a need for preparedness against potential damage such as the collapse of retaining walls or landslides.



This rain will mostly stop late tomorrow night, but will continue until the morning of the day after tomorrow (Apr. 23) in the eastern coastal areas.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!