Sinkhole worries remain

The restoration work at the site of the ground subsidence in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, where a large hole opened up on the road causing casualties, has been completed after nearly a month.



However, the residents' sense of security has not been restored.



The Seoul city government plans to inspect underground excavation sites and request the government for funding to replace aging sewer pipes.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.



[Report]



As the large hole, which reached a diameter of 20 meters, has been filled, vehicle traffic has resumed.



The road has returned to its previous state, with only a slight difference in the color of the asphalt.



However, residents remain anxious.



[Nearby Resident: "It's scary to go that way, and honestly, it's scary to go this way too. I wonder if the restoration work has begun too fast…."]



This is the site where the ground subsidence incident occurred.



Although traffic has returned to normal, the floor of the adjacent commercial building remains cracked, showing the impact of the incident.



Delivery workers passing by the accident site still feel uneasy.



[Kim Byeong-dong/Delivery Worker: "I feel anxious. I think about whether to go this way, but I deliberately take a detour. Since my livelihood depends on my motorcycle, it doesn't feel like someone else's problem."]



As large-scale underground excavation work has been identified as the cause of the accident, a comprehensive safety inspection is also planned.



Among the more than 530 excavation sites currently underway in Seoul, 40 sites that exceed a depth of 10 meters will be prioritized for inspection.



The city will also request government funding for the maintenance of aging sewer pipes.



More than half of the sewer pipes in downtown Seoul are aging, and since the replacement costs have been solely covered by the city budget, the replacement rate has been less than 10% over the past five years.



[Shin Seon-jong/Seoul City Spokesperson: "(Are you planning to request a budget from the government?) We will request national funding through the Ministry of Environment via the Han River Water Shed Environmental Management Office…."]



In addition, the city plans to request an increase in the budget for the repair of aging sewer pipes from the National Assembly as part of the government's supplementary budget proposal.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



