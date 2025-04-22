News 9

Geonjin Beopsa called again

입력 2025.04.22 (03:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has summoned Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin Beopsa, again for questioning, amid allegations of his involvement in various interests while flaunting his connections with officials from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

It is reported that the prosecution focused on questioning Jeon about the allegations of receiving money and valuables from a member of the Unification Church.

This is Jeong Hae-joo reporting.

[Report]

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office summoned Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin Beopsa, for about seven hours yesterday (Apr. 20).

This time, they reportedly focused on his relationship with a Unification Church member, identified as Yoon, with whom they conducted a search and seizure last December.

The key question was the purpose of the money and valuables received from Yoon.

The prosecution suspects illicit solicitation.

During the investigation, Jeon stated that it seemed Yoon was trying to meet someone close to the administration but mistakenly chose someone powerless like him.

The prosecution has confirmed that in a text message related to a business solicitation sent by Yoon to Jeon in 2022, it was stated, "The financial sector can be resolved by Congressman Yoon Han-hong."

It is reported that Jeon's mobile phone, secured by the prosecution last year, contained records of calls and text messages with pro-Yoon faction Congressman Yoon Han-hong and Choi, the mother-in-law of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

However, Congressman Yoon's side has denied all related allegations, stating through social media that they were "not in a position to fulfill Jeon's requests or solicitations."

Jeon has already been indicted on charges of violating the Political Funds Act in January.

[Jeon Seong-bae/Jan. 9/at the detention warrant hearing: "(What is your relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee?) ..."]

The prosecution is also suspicious that Jeon may have recommended at least four candidates to ruling party officials during the 2022 local elections.

The prosecution expanded its investigation after uncovering Jeon's allegations while investigating a virtual asset fraud case last year.

This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Geonjin Beopsa called again
    • 입력 2025-04-22 03:20:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution has summoned Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin Beopsa, again for questioning, amid allegations of his involvement in various interests while flaunting his connections with officials from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

It is reported that the prosecution focused on questioning Jeon about the allegations of receiving money and valuables from a member of the Unification Church.

This is Jeong Hae-joo reporting.

[Report]

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office summoned Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin Beopsa, for about seven hours yesterday (Apr. 20).

This time, they reportedly focused on his relationship with a Unification Church member, identified as Yoon, with whom they conducted a search and seizure last December.

The key question was the purpose of the money and valuables received from Yoon.

The prosecution suspects illicit solicitation.

During the investigation, Jeon stated that it seemed Yoon was trying to meet someone close to the administration but mistakenly chose someone powerless like him.

The prosecution has confirmed that in a text message related to a business solicitation sent by Yoon to Jeon in 2022, it was stated, "The financial sector can be resolved by Congressman Yoon Han-hong."

It is reported that Jeon's mobile phone, secured by the prosecution last year, contained records of calls and text messages with pro-Yoon faction Congressman Yoon Han-hong and Choi, the mother-in-law of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

However, Congressman Yoon's side has denied all related allegations, stating through social media that they were "not in a position to fulfill Jeon's requests or solicitations."

Jeon has already been indicted on charges of violating the Political Funds Act in January.

[Jeon Seong-bae/Jan. 9/at the detention warrant hearing: "(What is your relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee?) ..."]

The prosecution is also suspicious that Jeon may have recommended at least four candidates to ruling party officials during the 2022 local elections.

The prosecution expanded its investigation after uncovering Jeon's allegations while investigating a virtual asset fraud case last year.

This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 <br>21%↓

반도체 빼고 다 줄었다…대미수출 14%↓·승용차 21%↓
전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종

전세계 평화·화합의 씨앗 뿌리고…프란치스코 교황 선종
이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보

이재명 “증시 활성화”…김경수 ‘복지’·김동연 ‘여성’ 행보
1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 <br>공략…공약 경쟁도

1차 컷오프 앞두고 TK 표심 공략…공약 경쟁도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.