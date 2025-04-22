Geonjin Beopsa called again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has summoned Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin Beopsa, again for questioning, amid allegations of his involvement in various interests while flaunting his connections with officials from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



It is reported that the prosecution focused on questioning Jeon about the allegations of receiving money and valuables from a member of the Unification Church.



This is Jeong Hae-joo reporting.



[Report]



The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office summoned Jeon Seong-bae, known as Geon Jin Beopsa, for about seven hours yesterday (Apr. 20).



This time, they reportedly focused on his relationship with a Unification Church member, identified as Yoon, with whom they conducted a search and seizure last December.



The key question was the purpose of the money and valuables received from Yoon.



The prosecution suspects illicit solicitation.



During the investigation, Jeon stated that it seemed Yoon was trying to meet someone close to the administration but mistakenly chose someone powerless like him.



The prosecution has confirmed that in a text message related to a business solicitation sent by Yoon to Jeon in 2022, it was stated, "The financial sector can be resolved by Congressman Yoon Han-hong."



It is reported that Jeon's mobile phone, secured by the prosecution last year, contained records of calls and text messages with pro-Yoon faction Congressman Yoon Han-hong and Choi, the mother-in-law of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



However, Congressman Yoon's side has denied all related allegations, stating through social media that they were "not in a position to fulfill Jeon's requests or solicitations."



Jeon has already been indicted on charges of violating the Political Funds Act in January.



[Jeon Seong-bae/Jan. 9/at the detention warrant hearing: "(What is your relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee?) ..."]



The prosecution is also suspicious that Jeon may have recommended at least four candidates to ruling party officials during the 2022 local elections.



The prosecution expanded its investigation after uncovering Jeon's allegations while investigating a virtual asset fraud case last year.



This is KBS News Jeong Hae-joo.



